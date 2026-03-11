$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM • 9506 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 18008 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16069 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 20926 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 27652 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 34793 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 33557 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44496 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120729 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87846 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Publications
Exclusives
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action Star

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3468 views

American actor Chuck Norris celebrates his 86th birthday. UNN has compiled a selection of the star's cult films, including Way of the Dragon and The Delta Force.

Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action Star

American actor and martial artist Chuck Norris celebrated his birthday on March 10. The actor turned 86 years old. The star of 80s and 90s action films gained worldwide popularity thanks to his roles in martial arts films and dynamic action movies. On this occasion, UNN has prepared a selection of his most famous films.

The Way of the Dragon (1972)

One of the most iconic films in Chuck Norris's career. In this film, he played the opponent of the legendary Bruce Lee. The climactic fight scene in the Roman Colosseum became a classic of cinema and is considered one of the greatest in the martial arts film genre.

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

In this action film, Chuck Norris played Texas Ranger J.J. McQuade, who fights a dangerous criminal and his gang. Due to his tendency to work alone, the hero earned the nickname "lone wolf." This film became one of the key ones in the actor's career.

The Delta Force (1986)

The cult 80s action film tells the story of an elite unit's operation to rescue hostages. Chuck Norris plays one of the team members who confronts terrorists. The film gained widespread popularity as one of the most famous military action films of that time.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

The plot of the film revolves around a former special agent who single-handedly confronts a group of terrorists planning a series of attacks on U.S. territory. The film impresses with dynamic scenes and large-scale shootouts. Such roles established Norris as one of the main figures in the action genre.

A Force of One (1979)

In this film, the actor played a karate champion who helps the police investigate a series of crimes. His character uses martial arts skills to track down a dangerous criminal. The film became one of Norris's first successful projects, laying the foundation for his future career in Hollywood.

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
United States