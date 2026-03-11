Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action Star

American actor and martial artist Chuck Norris celebrated his birthday on March 10. The actor turned 86 years old. The star of 80s and 90s action films gained worldwide popularity thanks to his roles in martial arts films and dynamic action movies. On this occasion, UNN has prepared a selection of his most famous films.

The Way of the Dragon (1972)

One of the most iconic films in Chuck Norris's career. In this film, he played the opponent of the legendary Bruce Lee. The climactic fight scene in the Roman Colosseum became a classic of cinema and is considered one of the greatest in the martial arts film genre.

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

In this action film, Chuck Norris played Texas Ranger J.J. McQuade, who fights a dangerous criminal and his gang. Due to his tendency to work alone, the hero earned the nickname "lone wolf." This film became one of the key ones in the actor's career.

The Delta Force (1986)

The cult 80s action film tells the story of an elite unit's operation to rescue hostages. Chuck Norris plays one of the team members who confronts terrorists. The film gained widespread popularity as one of the most famous military action films of that time.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

The plot of the film revolves around a former special agent who single-handedly confronts a group of terrorists planning a series of attacks on U.S. territory. The film impresses with dynamic scenes and large-scale shootouts. Such roles established Norris as one of the main figures in the action genre.

A Force of One (1979)

In this film, the actor played a karate champion who helps the police investigate a series of crimes. His character uses martial arts skills to track down a dangerous criminal. The film became one of Norris's first successful projects, laying the foundation for his future career in Hollywood.