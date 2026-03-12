Steve Witkoff confirmed another meeting with the Russian delegation in Florida

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
07:47 PM • 6598 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 16546 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 24907 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 21199 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 26472 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 30485 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 36487 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34309 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44798 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121056 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2.5m/s
60%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 13539 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 10600 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 15130 views
Orban stated that Ukrainians are threatening his children and grandchildrenVideoMarch 11, 05:18 PM • 6344 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 8718 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 15154 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 21513 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 26734 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 57901 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 64040 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Ali Khamenei
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long while11:05 PM • 408 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 8766 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 10621 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 13563 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 26542 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating

Steve Witkoff confirmed another meeting with the Russian delegation in Florida

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

In Florida, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Kirill Dmitriev's Russian delegation. The parties discussed a number of issues and agreed to maintain contact.

Steve Witkoff confirmed another meeting with the Russian delegation in Florida

Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that negotiations were held with Russian representatives, led by special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Witkoff wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting took place in Florida with the participation of influential figures of the American administration, including Jared Kushner and senior White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum. The parties refrained from detailed comments on the content of the discussions, limiting themselves to confirming the fact of contact and the intention to continue further interaction.

Negotiating parties and official statements

According to information published by Steve Witkoff on the social network X, the composition of the American delegation emphasizes the high importance of these consultations for Donald Trump's inner circle. Despite the absence of an official agenda, the involvement of Jared Kushner indicates an attempt to develop new strategic approaches in relations with the Kremlin. The American side characterizes the negotiations as a working process aimed at maintaining communication channels between Washington and Moscow.

Today in Florida, a Russian delegation led by special envoy Kirill Dmitriev met with an American delegation, which included special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and senior White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum. The delegations discussed a number of issues and agreed to stay in touch

– Witkoff reported.

Putin's special envoy arrived in Florida for talks with Trump's team - media11.03.26, 22:31 • 3648 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Steve Witkoff
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Florida