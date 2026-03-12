Steve Witkoff confirmed another meeting with the Russian delegation in Florida

Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that negotiations were held with Russian representatives, led by special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Witkoff wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting took place in Florida with the participation of influential figures of the American administration, including Jared Kushner and senior White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum. The parties refrained from detailed comments on the content of the discussions, limiting themselves to confirming the fact of contact and the intention to continue further interaction.

Negotiating parties and official statements

According to information published by Steve Witkoff on the social network X, the composition of the American delegation emphasizes the high importance of these consultations for Donald Trump's inner circle. Despite the absence of an official agenda, the involvement of Jared Kushner indicates an attempt to develop new strategic approaches in relations with the Kremlin. The American side characterizes the negotiations as a working process aimed at maintaining communication channels between Washington and Moscow.

Today in Florida, a Russian delegation led by special envoy Kirill Dmitriev met with an American delegation, which included special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and senior White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum. The delegations discussed a number of issues and agreed to stay in touch – Witkoff reported.

Putin's special envoy arrived in Florida for talks with Trump's team - media