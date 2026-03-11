Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, is currently in Florida for talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration. This was reported by a CNN source, according to UNN.

According to the source, Dmitriev's meetings are dedicated to Russian-American economic cooperation.

Recall

As reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the next stage of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia could take place as early as next week in Switzerland or Turkey. Key topics include the continuation of exchanges and preparations for a possible meeting of leaders.