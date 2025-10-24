$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
October 24, 04:33 PM
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
October 24, 12:13 PM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
US Elections

News by theme
Pentagon received an anonymous $130 million donation for military salaries during the shutdown

The Pentagon has received an anonymous donation of $130 million to pay military personnel during the US government shutdown. However, the administration may not be able to make payments according to the law.

News of the World • October 24, 04:32 PM • 2306 views
In the US, suspect in Zarutska's murder faces death penalty

A US federal grand jury has indicted DeCarlos Brown Jr. for the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. He faces the death penalty.

Crimes and emergencies • October 24, 09:18 AM • 3272 views
Man in US detained for playing 'Imperial March' from 'Star Wars' in front of National Guard - reportVideo

A Washington resident has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was detained for playing Darth Vader's theme during a protest against the National Guard. The lawsuit seeks damages for violations of the First and Fourth Amendments to the US Constitution.

News of the World • October 24, 07:12 AM • 3136 views
Not canceled, but postponed? Putin still hopes for a meeting with Trump

Vladimir Putin stated that the idea of holding talks with US President Donald Trump in Budapest belonged to the US. He added that Trump is likely talking about postponing this meeting.

Politics • October 23, 04:24 PM • 3136 views
Trump pardons Binance founder Zhao: White House says war on crypto is over – WSJ

US President Donald Trump has pardoned Binance founder Zhao, with the White House announcing the "end of the war against cryptocurrency. "

Politics • October 23, 03:46 PM • 2978 views
China is not interested in Ukraine's victory or Russia's defeat - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is helping Russia and is not interested in its defeat in the war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy noted that he does not have a constant dialogue with Xi Jinping, although the latter promised not to sell weapons.

Politics • October 23, 03:42 PM • 2996 views
Trump set a historic anti-record for the duration of the US government shutdownPhoto

Donald Trump set a new anti-record in the US, surpassing all predecessors in the number of days without federal government funding. During his two terms, Washington was idle for 57 days, which is the highest figure in the country's history.

Politics • October 23, 02:39 PM • 3316 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto

US President Donald Trump will make an important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time. The announcement is included in his official schedule, published on the government website.

Announcements • October 23, 12:16 PM • 32718 views
"Can solve many issues" - CPD on Trump-Xi summit after promises to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine

The upcoming Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea next week could resolve many issues. Trump stated that he would discuss Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi.

Politics • October 23, 10:33 AM • 3528 views
US blocks Russian energy companies for the first time during Trump's second term: Stefanishyna reveals details

The US has decided on full blocking sanctions against Russian energy companies. This happened after numerous attempts to start negotiations on ending the war.

Economy • October 23, 06:25 AM • 11355 views
Trump said Putin discussed the nuclear issue with him

US President Donald Trump said he discussed nuclear weapons, including de-escalation, with Vladimir Putin. He considers such an approach appropriate.

Politics • October 22, 11:55 PM • 5986 views
Trump demands hundreds of millions from US Department of Justice, accusing government of "conspiracy against him" – Bloomberg

Donald Trump is demanding $230 million from the US Department of Justice, claiming that federal investigations violated his rights. He filed two lawsuits: one in 2023 regarding ties to Russia, and another in 2024 after the Mar-a-Lago estate was searched.

Politics • October 22, 07:57 PM • 4981 views
Israeli Parliament approves annexation of occupied West Bank

The Israeli parliament has preliminarily approved a bill to apply Israeli law to the West Bank, which is tantamount to annexation. A bill to annex the Ma'ale Adumim settlement has also been passed.

Politics • October 22, 06:38 PM • 3421 views
Hungary wants to buy nuclear fuel from the US - Szijjártó

Hungary plans to buy nuclear fuel from the US, but will not stop importing from Russia. This will allow diversifying purchases and ensuring safe maintenance of nuclear facilities.

News of the World • October 22, 02:54 PM • 2701 views
Demonstrative launch of "Yars" towards the USA - an attempt to damage Trump's image: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Russia's "nuclear drills"

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that the demonstrative launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile towards the United States is an information operation aimed at damaging Donald Trump's image. He noted that Russia, as a raw material appendage of China, acts with the consent of geopolitical opponents of the United States.

Politics • October 22, 12:37 PM • 3940 views
Walmart to suspend hiring of foreign specialists due to new Trump fees

Walmart will suspend hiring candidates who require H-1B visas in response to the new Trump administration fee of $100,000 for each new visa application. The company, which is one of the largest employers in the US, plans to maintain a cautious approach to the H-1B program.

Economy • October 22, 11:38 AM • 2868 views
Fico announced attempts to disrupt the Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced evidence of attempts to disrupt a meeting between US and Russian representatives in Budapest. He called for an unhindered Trump-Putin summit with EU support.

Politics • October 22, 07:37 AM • 3193 views
Ex-French President Sarkozy, sentenced to 5 years, provided with round-the-clock security in prison

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, sentenced to 5 years, has been provided with round-the-clock security by two police officers. Law enforcement officers will accompany him everywhere to ensure his physical safety.

Politics • October 22, 05:56 AM • 2912 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo

The special representative of the Kremlin chief, Kirill Dmitriev, claims that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are allegedly continuing. He stated that the media distorts information about the cancellation of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Politics • October 22, 12:40 AM • 38073 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo

US President Donald Trump said that a final decision on his meeting with Vladimir Putin has not yet been made. The leader of the United States of America explained that he does not want to waste time.

Politics • October 21, 09:57 PM • 49075 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful conclusion of telephone negotiations between negotiators regarding preparations for peace talks.

Politics • October 21, 07:07 PM • 36833 views
Trump: We ended 8 wars and the 9th is approaching

US President Donald Trump claims to have ended eight wars, while George Washington and Abraham Lincoln did not. He also noted that a ninth war is nearing its end.

News of the World • October 21, 05:25 PM • 3856 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo

Planning for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been temporarily suspended. Trump believes that the parties are not yet sufficiently prepared for full-fledged negotiations, despite productive preliminary consultations.

Politics • October 21, 03:33 PM • 25234 views
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 1956

Sergiy Kyslytsya noted that a possible meeting between the leaders of the US and Russia on October 23 in Budapest would coincide with the 69th anniversary of the suppression of the revolution in Hungary by Soviet troops. The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized the negligence in choosing the date and place of the meeting.

Politics • October 21, 01:20 PM • 15273 views
Rubio and Lavrov's meeting was planned in Budapest on October 30 - FT citing a German official

The meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister was scheduled for October 30 in Budapest. This meeting was supposed to precede a possible US-Russia summit.

Politics • October 21, 12:44 PM • 3378 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series

Streaming service Netflix has ordered a drama series "Kennedy" about the life of the influential Kennedy family. Michael Fassbender will play Joseph Kennedy Sr. in the first season of eight episodes.

Culture • October 21, 12:00 PM • 68269 views
"Federal benefits" to US universities in exchange for Trump's "priorities": most universities refused to deal with the White House

Seven out of nine US universities refused federal funds in exchange for adhering to the Trump administration's "priorities. " Only one university expressed interest in signing the agreement.

News of the World • October 21, 10:43 AM • 3088 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, including Merz, Macron, and Starmer, advocated for an immediate ceasefire. They propose considering the current line of contact as a starting point for negotiations, supporting Trump's position.

Politics • October 21, 09:34 AM • 21839 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico

Ukraine's allies are seeking to strengthen its position ahead of Trump-Putin talks, fearing a bad deal. They are preparing a support package that includes funding, weapons, and new sanctions against Russia, and plan to involve Zelenskyy in any negotiations.

Politics • October 21, 08:55 AM • 20228 views
US Senate fails to resolve shutdown for 11th time

Democrats in the US Senate have rejected a temporary funding bill proposed by the Republican Party for the 11th time. The government shutdown is approaching its fourth week, making it the third longest in the country's history.

News of the World • October 21, 06:24 AM • 3273 views