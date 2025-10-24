The Pentagon has received an anonymous donation of $130 million to pay military personnel during the US government shutdown. However, the administration may not be able to make payments according to the law.
A US federal grand jury has indicted DeCarlos Brown Jr. for the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. He faces the death penalty.
A Washington resident has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was detained for playing Darth Vader's theme during a protest against the National Guard. The lawsuit seeks damages for violations of the First and Fourth Amendments to the US Constitution.
Vladimir Putin stated that the idea of holding talks with US President Donald Trump in Budapest belonged to the US. He added that Trump is likely talking about postponing this meeting.
US President Donald Trump has pardoned Binance founder Zhao, with the White House announcing the "end of the war against cryptocurrency. "
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is helping Russia and is not interested in its defeat in the war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy noted that he does not have a constant dialogue with Xi Jinping, although the latter promised not to sell weapons.
Donald Trump set a new anti-record in the US, surpassing all predecessors in the number of days without federal government funding. During his two terms, Washington was idle for 57 days, which is the highest figure in the country's history.
US President Donald Trump will make an important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time. The announcement is included in his official schedule, published on the government website.
The upcoming Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea next week could resolve many issues. Trump stated that he would discuss Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi.
The US has decided on full blocking sanctions against Russian energy companies. This happened after numerous attempts to start negotiations on ending the war.
US President Donald Trump said he discussed nuclear weapons, including de-escalation, with Vladimir Putin. He considers such an approach appropriate.
Donald Trump is demanding $230 million from the US Department of Justice, claiming that federal investigations violated his rights. He filed two lawsuits: one in 2023 regarding ties to Russia, and another in 2024 after the Mar-a-Lago estate was searched.
The Israeli parliament has preliminarily approved a bill to apply Israeli law to the West Bank, which is tantamount to annexation. A bill to annex the Ma'ale Adumim settlement has also been passed.
Hungary plans to buy nuclear fuel from the US, but will not stop importing from Russia. This will allow diversifying purchases and ensuring safe maintenance of nuclear facilities.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that the demonstrative launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile towards the United States is an information operation aimed at damaging Donald Trump's image. He noted that Russia, as a raw material appendage of China, acts with the consent of geopolitical opponents of the United States.
Walmart will suspend hiring candidates who require H-1B visas in response to the new Trump administration fee of $100,000 for each new visa application. The company, which is one of the largest employers in the US, plans to maintain a cautious approach to the H-1B program.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced evidence of attempts to disrupt a meeting between US and Russian representatives in Budapest. He called for an unhindered Trump-Putin summit with EU support.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, sentenced to 5 years, has been provided with round-the-clock security by two police officers. Law enforcement officers will accompany him everywhere to ensure his physical safety.
The special representative of the Kremlin chief, Kirill Dmitriev, claims that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are allegedly continuing. He stated that the media distorts information about the cancellation of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
US President Donald Trump said that a final decision on his meeting with Vladimir Putin has not yet been made. The leader of the United States of America explained that he does not want to waste time.
The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful conclusion of telephone negotiations between negotiators regarding preparations for peace talks.
US President Donald Trump claims to have ended eight wars, while George Washington and Abraham Lincoln did not. He also noted that a ninth war is nearing its end.
Planning for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been temporarily suspended. Trump believes that the parties are not yet sufficiently prepared for full-fledged negotiations, despite productive preliminary consultations.
Sergiy Kyslytsya noted that a possible meeting between the leaders of the US and Russia on October 23 in Budapest would coincide with the 69th anniversary of the suppression of the revolution in Hungary by Soviet troops. The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized the negligence in choosing the date and place of the meeting.
The meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister was scheduled for October 30 in Budapest. This meeting was supposed to precede a possible US-Russia summit.
Streaming service Netflix has ordered a drama series "Kennedy" about the life of the influential Kennedy family. Michael Fassbender will play Joseph Kennedy Sr. in the first season of eight episodes.
Seven out of nine US universities refused federal funds in exchange for adhering to the Trump administration's "priorities. " Only one university expressed interest in signing the agreement.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, including Merz, Macron, and Starmer, advocated for an immediate ceasefire. They propose considering the current line of contact as a starting point for negotiations, supporting Trump's position.
Ukraine's allies are seeking to strengthen its position ahead of Trump-Putin talks, fearing a bad deal. They are preparing a support package that includes funding, weapons, and new sanctions against Russia, and plan to involve Zelenskyy in any negotiations.
Democrats in the US Senate have rejected a temporary funding bill proposed by the Republican Party for the 11th time. The government shutdown is approaching its fourth week, making it the third longest in the country's history.