I am king, I have sold more Boeings than any man on Earth - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

US President Donald Trump said he had sold over a thousand Boeing aircraft, calling himself the "king" of sales. The Pentagon signed an $8.6 billion contract with Boeing to supply F-15 fighters to Israel.

US President Donald Trump said he has sold more Boeing aircraft than anyone in the company's history, UNN reports.

"I'm the king, I've sold more Boeings than any man on Earth. They gave me an award - salesman of the year. I asked, what about the salesman in Boeing's entire history? I've sold more Boeing planes than any man in history. Probably more than a thousand planes."

Trump said.

As a reminder,

The US Department of Defense signed an $8.6 billion contract with Boeing to supply 25 new F-15 fighter jets to the Israeli Air Force, with an option to purchase 25 more aircraft. Work under the contract, which is part of the Foreign Military Sales program, is expected to be completed by the end of 2035.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Technology
US Elections
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Israel
Boeing
United States Department of Defense
Donald Trump