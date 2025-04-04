Denmark has announced the 25th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $970 million. It will include strengthening air defense, artillery, aviation support and contributions to the coalition.
Ukraine has a plan to force Russia into negotiations: holding the front, protecting the sky, and developing long-range capabilities. Support is needed in ammunition and air defense systems.
From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.
The President of Ukraine announced the transfer of data on Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure to the American side. Kyiv insists that every violation be recorded.
The Netherlands is accelerating support for Ukraine with 2 billion euros, of which 500 million will go to the purchase of drones. This will help Ukraine to resist Russian attacks more effectively.
Rustem Umerov declared more than UAH 1. 6 million in salary in his declaration for 2024. His wife received UAH 1.8 million, and he also has an apartment in the USA.
The Ukrainian Navy stated that Ukraine will respond to Russia's violation of the ceasefire in the Black Sea. It is important for Kyiv to stop shelling the infrastructure of ports and ensure the safety of the grain corridor.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the Space Policy Department for military communications, intelligence and missile threat alerts. It will coordinate engineers, developers and scientists.
The President of Ukraine announced personnel reshuffles in the military aviation. The new appointments are intended to strengthen defense capabilities and improve the aviation component of the Defense Forces.
After the shelling of Kherson by the Russians, Ukraine is waiting for a reaction from the US due to violations of agreements regarding the energy sector. Zelenskyy said that the evidence will be handed over to the US.
Rustem Umerov met with Sebastien Lecornu in France to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army. They discussed air defense, missiles, ammunition, aviation, armored vehicles and joint weapons production.
Brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire agreement has been reached. Russia will benefit significantly more than Ukraine, The Times writes.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the success of the meeting in Riyadh, where issues of ceasefire, navigation security and prisoner exchange were discussed. He emphasized the role of the United States in guaranteeing the implementation of agreements.
The President of Ukraine stated that the Russian Federation is distorting agreements on silence in the Black Sea and a ceasefire on energy. He emphasized the importance of releasing Ukrainian prisoners.
Zelenskyy stated that the US will facilitate the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilians. The Russians raised the issue of ports and agricultural exports.
Ukraine and the USA held negotiations in Riyadh regarding safe navigation in the Black Sea and protection of energy infrastructure. Agreements were reached on a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners.
Zelenskyy stressed the need for strong steps to force Russia to peace through sanctions, support for Ukraine and international coordination. Ukraine is preparing joint security steps with Europe.
A meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. They discussed energy issues, infrastructure security, and the expansion of the Black Sea agreement.
