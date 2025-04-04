Rustem Umerov

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11168 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19507 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59122 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 204262 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117554 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383113 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305002 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212879 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243765 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254868 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123679 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 204271 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383124 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250385 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305011 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11494 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39202 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67447 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53429 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122290 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Rustem Umerov

Denmark has allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars: Umerov revealed the details

Denmark has announced the 25th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $970 million. It will include strengthening air defense, artillery, aviation support and contributions to the coalition.

War • April 3, 07:33 PM • 5964 views

Umerov announced a plan of action aimed at forcing Russia into real negotiations

Ukraine has a plan to force Russia into negotiations: holding the front, protecting the sky, and developing long-range capabilities. Support is needed in ammunition and air defense systems.

War • April 3, 11:21 AM • 7904 views

MMC conclusions from April 1 are issued in electronic form - Umerov

From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.

Society • April 2, 10:39 AM • 17852 views

Zelenskyy heard Umerov about contacts with the American side: details

The President of Ukraine announced the transfer of data on Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure to the American side. Kyiv insists that every violation be recorded.

War • April 1, 07:56 PM • 7586 views

The Netherlands allocates 2 billion euros to Ukraine: 500 million for drones

The Netherlands is accelerating support for Ukraine with 2 billion euros, of which 500 million will go to the purchase of drones. This will help Ukraine to resist Russian attacks more effectively.

News of the World • March 31, 11:10 PM • 12172 views

Umerov declared more than UAH 1.6 million in salary and his wife's rent of an apartment in the USA

Rustem Umerov declared more than UAH 1. 6 million in salary in his declaration for 2024. His wife received UAH 1.8 million, and he also has an apartment in the USA.

Economy • March 31, 02:18 PM • 38999 views

The Netherlands will send Ukraine 500 million euros to purchase drones

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 500 million euros for the development of drones. This is part of a 2 billion euro aid package until 2025 to stop Russian aggression.

War • March 31, 01:53 PM • 33262 views

What will Ukraine do if Russia violates the ceasefire in the Black Sea: the answer of the Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy stated that Ukraine will respond to Russia's violation of the ceasefire in the Black Sea. It is important for Kyiv to stop shelling the infrastructure of ports and ensure the safety of the grain corridor.

War • March 30, 10:16 PM • 13729 views

The Ministry of Defense announced the launch of the Space Policy Department: why this is important

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the Space Policy Department for military communications, intelligence and missile threat alerts. It will coordinate engineers, developers and scientists.

War • March 29, 06:31 PM • 37475 views

Zelenskyy on new appointments in the General Staff and Air Force: “Clear deadlines have been set for when the new management structure should deliver more results”

The President of Ukraine announced personnel reshuffles in the military aviation. The new appointments are intended to strengthen defense capabilities and improve the aviation component of the Defense Forces.

War • March 28, 09:55 PM • 19386 views

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are creating a separate vertical for the development of aviation - Umerov

A new vertical for the development of aviation will appear in the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Umerov has already appointed people who will oversee this area and has formed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers.

War • March 28, 05:53 PM • 38708 views

Ukraine will prepare and hand over evidence to the US of the Russian Federation's strike on the energy sector: Zelenskyy on the attack on Kherson

After the shelling of Kherson by the Russians, Ukraine is waiting for a reaction from the US due to violations of agreements regarding the energy sector. Zelenskyy said that the evidence will be handed over to the US.

War • March 27, 05:37 PM • 37950 views

Umerov discussed Ukraine's defense needs with his French counterpart in Paris

Rustem Umerov met with Sebastien Lecornu in France to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army. They discussed air defense, missiles, ammunition, aviation, armored vehicles and joint weapons production.

War • March 26, 04:36 PM • 54753 views

The Times: Black Sea ceasefire deal would be a victory for Putin

Brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire agreement has been reached. Russia will benefit significantly more than Ukraine, The Times writes.

War • March 26, 08:18 AM • 31576 views

Ukraine and Russia have likely not yet agreed on a date for the start of a truce - ISW

The US, Ukraine and Russia have reached some agreements on a ceasefire in energy infrastructure and the Black Sea. Details are still unknown, and an assessment of the specifics of the agreements is complex.

War • March 26, 12:38 AM • 13575 views

The US has enough "sticks and carrots" to ensure the implementation of agreements - Umerov

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the success of the meeting in Riyadh, where issues of ceasefire, navigation security and prisoner exchange were discussed. He emphasized the role of the United States in guaranteeing the implementation of agreements.

War • March 25, 08:53 PM • 15684 views

Russia is lying that the alleged date of the beginning of silence regarding energy strikes is March 18 - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine stated that the Russian Federation is distorting agreements on silence in the Black Sea and a ceasefire on energy. He emphasized the importance of releasing Ukrainian prisoners.

War • March 25, 08:11 PM • 26247 views

Zelenskyy on the next round of negotiations with the USA: “we agreed that it will be”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the upcoming negotiations between Ukraine and the USA. Prior to this, delegations from the countries held a meeting in Saudi Arabia, where they discussed security issues.

Politics • March 25, 05:47 PM • 31498 views

Zelenskyy named the differences in the positions of Ukraine and Russia after the negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy stated that the US will facilitate the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilians. The Russians raised the issue of ports and agricultural exports.

War • March 25, 04:34 PM • 58547 views

Umerov revealed key results of bilateral technical consultations between Ukraine and the US

Ukraine and the USA held negotiations in Riyadh regarding safe navigation in the Black Sea and protection of energy infrastructure. Agreements were reached on a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners.

War • March 25, 03:22 PM • 248704 views

Zelenskyy expects a new report after the meetings of the Ukrainian and American teams

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he expects a new report on the meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams.

War • March 24, 08:32 PM • 12657 views

Meeting of the Russian and US teams in Riyadh: a joint statement will be published on March 25 - Russian media

A joint statement by Russia and the United States will be published tomorrow following the talks in Riyadh, which lasted more than 12 hours. No documents are planned to be signed.

Politics • March 24, 08:07 PM • 10599 views

We are preparing work with European partners this week for security steps - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy stressed the need for strong steps to force Russia to peace through sanctions, support for Ukraine and international coordination. Ukraine is preparing joint security steps with Europe.

War • March 24, 07:48 PM • 9585 views

Trump on negotiations in Saudi Arabia: we are now talking about territory

Donald Trump said that in Saudi Arabia they are discussing issues of territories, demarcation lines and energy. Discussions are focused on a ceasefire and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

War • March 24, 06:29 PM • 33627 views

US-Russia negotiations in Riyadh have been ongoing for over 9 hours: there have already been three breaks

Negotiations between the Russian and US delegations are ongoing in Riyadh, and have already lasted more than 9 hours with breaks. No documents are planned to be signed following the consultations.

War • March 24, 05:38 PM • 13183 views

The OP confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation remains in Saudi Arabia for consultations with the US

The Ukrainian delegation remains in Saudi Arabia for consultations with the American team after negotiations with Russia. A ceasefire and exchange of prisoners are being discussed.

War • March 24, 11:33 AM • 80789 views

US and Russia are meeting in Riyadh today: Russian delegation has arrived for negotiations

The Russian delegation has arrived in Riyadh for talks with the US; the event is closed to the press. The day before, the US met with the Ukrainian delegation, details of the meeting are unknown.

War • March 24, 07:09 AM • 38253 views

A meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams has ended in Saudi Arabia - Umerov

A meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. They discussed energy issues, infrastructure security, and the expansion of the Black Sea agreement.

War • March 23, 08:54 PM • 95151 views

Zelenskyy assessed the negotiations with the USA in Riyadh: the conversation is useful, the work of the delegations continues

A meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States is taking place in Saudi Arabia, where issues of energy security and infrastructure are being discussed. This time, the negotiations are at a more technical level.

War • March 23, 07:12 PM • 111335 views

Meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams in Saudi Arabia has begun - Umerov

A meeting of Ukrainian and American teams has begun in Saudi Arabia to discuss the security of Ukraine's energy and infrastructure. Also, the expansion of the Black Sea agreement is being discussed.

War • March 23, 03:58 PM • 283989 views