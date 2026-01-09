Zelenskyy proposed a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the US and special economic zones to Trump

Photo: Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated discussions on a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States. This proposal is part of a large-scale package of economic recovery measures aimed at stimulating investment in the post-war period. The head of state announced this in a telephone interview with Bloomberg on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The future agreement envisages the introduction of zero tariffs on trade with the United States. According to Zelenskyy, a special regime could be applied to certain industrial regions of Ukraine. This would create significant competitive advantages compared to neighboring countries and guarantee economic security. The president plans to discuss the details of the proposal personally with Donald Trump during a meeting that could take place later this month in the United States or at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Preparations for the negotiations are being coordinated by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, who held consultations with Trump's special envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Zelenskyy emphasized that he expects specific commitments from Washington in case of repeated Russian aggression.

I don't want it to come down to them just promising to react. I really want something more concrete - the president emphasized.

Buffer zone and conflict resolution

A separate point of the negotiations is the creation of a free economic zone (FEZ) on the demarcation line after a potential truce. According to the plan, territories from which troops will be withdrawn will receive a special legal and tax regime for the life and work of the civilian population. Zelenskyy called this format "difficult but fair," noting that it would require reciprocal steps from Russia.

An alternative option being considered is a cessation of hostilities with forces fixed in their current positions. In this case, disputed issues will be resolved diplomatically.

This is about freezing the line of contact, not the conflict - Zelenskyy explained, adding that such an agreement is easier for international observers to control.

Territorial integrity and armaments

Ukraine has already submitted its comments on territorial proposals to the American side for further coordination with Russia. The President expressed hope to receive Moscow's reaction to the 20-point framework agreement in the near future. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine will never recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for systemic support from the United States, noting that Ukraine is still awaiting the full delivery of previously promised Patriot air defense systems and ammunition.

