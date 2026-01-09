Zelenskyy proposed a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the US and special economic zones to Trump

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
03:56 PM • 9408 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 16609 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 17387 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 16110 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 17382 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 12563 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12657 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8786 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12834 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
January 9, 11:31 AM • 13572 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4.1m/s
81%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's officeJanuary 9, 11:40 AM • 7608 views
Even took bribes in cars: SBI notified a Rivne TCC official of suspicionPhotoVideoJanuary 9, 12:53 PM • 4112 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotationJanuary 9, 01:57 PM • 10048 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine03:08 PM • 10159 views
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - media03:51 PM • 4948 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 57923 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 86127 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 59957 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 82341 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 106267 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Lviv
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 58161 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 60721 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 82321 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 100729 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 141320 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Zelenskyy proposed a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the US and special economic zones to Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

President Zelenskyy initiates discussions on a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the US with zero tariffs. He also proposes special economic zones and a buffer zone along the contact line.

Zelenskyy proposed a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the US and special economic zones to Trump
Photo: Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated discussions on a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States. This proposal is part of a large-scale package of economic recovery measures aimed at stimulating investment in the post-war period. The head of state announced this in a telephone interview with Bloomberg on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The future agreement envisages the introduction of zero tariffs on trade with the United States. According to Zelenskyy, a special regime could be applied to certain industrial regions of Ukraine. This would create significant competitive advantages compared to neighboring countries and guarantee economic security. The president plans to discuss the details of the proposal personally with Donald Trump during a meeting that could take place later this month in the United States or at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be needed09.01.26, 07:44 • 13210 views

Preparations for the negotiations are being coordinated by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, who held consultations with Trump's special envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Zelenskyy emphasized that he expects specific commitments from Washington in case of repeated Russian aggression.

I don't want it to come down to them just promising to react. I really want something more concrete

- the president emphasized.

Buffer zone and conflict resolution

A separate point of the negotiations is the creation of a free economic zone (FEZ) on the demarcation line after a potential truce. According to the plan, territories from which troops will be withdrawn will receive a special legal and tax regime for the life and work of the civilian population. Zelenskyy called this format "difficult but fair," noting that it would require reciprocal steps from Russia.

An alternative option being considered is a cessation of hostilities with forces fixed in their current positions. In this case, disputed issues will be resolved diplomatically.

This is about freezing the line of contact, not the conflict

- Zelenskyy explained, adding that such an agreement is easier for international observers to control.

Territorial integrity and armaments

Ukraine has already submitted its comments on territorial proposals to the American side for further coordination with Russia. The President expressed hope to receive Moscow's reaction to the 20-point framework agreement in the near future. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine will never recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for systemic support from the United States, noting that Ukraine is still awaiting the full delivery of previously promised Patriot air defense systems and ammunition. 

Preparing joint actions and decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities: Budanov spoke with Healey09.01.26, 22:01 • 644 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Davos
Bloomberg L.P.
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine