Preparing joint actions and decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities: Budanov spoke with Healey

Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 15798 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 16750 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 15632 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 17003 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 12419 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12536 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8706 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12791 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
January 9, 11:31 AM • 13532 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
US forces seize tanker Marinera: Trump releases two Russian crew membersJanuary 9, 10:11 AM • 4116 views
Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's officeJanuary 9, 11:40 AM • 6816 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotationJanuary 9, 01:57 PM • 9320 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine03:08 PM • 9350 views
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - media03:51 PM • 4368 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 57527 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 85763 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 59667 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 82072 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 106195 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 58046 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 60589 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 82206 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 100619 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 141217 views
Preparing joint actions and decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities: Budanov spoke with Healey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, discussed with UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, mechanisms for implementing security guarantees. Joint actions are being prepared to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Preparing joint actions and decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities: Budanov spoke with Healey

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov discussed with UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey mechanisms for the step-by-step implementation of security guarantees from the United Kingdom. Budanov also announced that joint actions and decisions are being prepared to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Budanov wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

As Budanov stated, at the meeting chaired by the President of Ukraine, they heard a firm position and words of support from Ukraine's strategic partner.

"I informed about the enemy's repeated attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects, which bear all the hallmarks of systemic war crimes, to which the free world must respond effectively. We discussed mechanisms for the step-by-step implementation of security guarantees from the United Kingdom. We are preparing joint actions and decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Budanov wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey. They discussed options for how the British contingent, deployed together with France, could work if diplomacy succeeds in ending the war. In addition, Healey assured of the UK's readiness to help with the search for missiles for air defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
War in Ukraine
John Healey
France
Kyrylo Budanov
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine