Preparing joint actions and decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities: Budanov spoke with Healey

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov discussed with UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey mechanisms for the step-by-step implementation of security guarantees from the United Kingdom. Budanov also announced that joint actions and decisions are being prepared to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Budanov wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

As Budanov stated, at the meeting chaired by the President of Ukraine, they heard a firm position and words of support from Ukraine's strategic partner.

"I informed about the enemy's repeated attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects, which bear all the hallmarks of systemic war crimes, to which the free world must respond effectively. We discussed mechanisms for the step-by-step implementation of security guarantees from the United Kingdom. We are preparing joint actions and decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Budanov wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey. They discussed options for how the British contingent, deployed together with France, could work if diplomacy succeeds in ending the war. In addition, Healey assured of the UK's readiness to help with the search for missiles for air defense.