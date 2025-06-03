Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stated that the country must become influential on the international stage. He
thanked voters for their support and promised to work for the security and well-being of Poland.
International consulting company Colliers believes that the election of Karol Nawrocki as President of Poland will not change the
country's economic growth forecasts, but the cost of his promises will affect investment attractiveness.
Rotations are expected in the Polish government after the presidential elections, in particular, the ministers of justice, health
care and infrastructure will be replaced. Adam Bodnar may lose his position in the near future.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Karol Navrotskyi on his victory in the presidential elections in Poland. He expressed hope for
fruitful cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.
The National Electoral Commission of Poland has announced the victory of Karol Nawrocki in the presidential elections. He received
the support of 51% of voters, ahead of Rafał Trzaskowski.
According to the late poll, Karol Nawrocki receives 50. 7% of the votes, and Rafał Trzaskowski – 49.3%. The turnout was 71.7%,
which may be the highest in 30 years.
According to an exit poll, Rafał Trzaskowski received 50. 3% of the votes in the second round of the presidential elections in
Poland. His rival, Karol Nawrocki, scored 49.7%.
The second round of presidential elections is underway in Poland, with Rafał Trzaskowski and Karol Nawrocki competing. More than
700,000 voters have registered abroad.