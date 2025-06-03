Karol Nawrocki

$41.530.00
South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?
06:00 AM • 968 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 36461 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 66499 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 94237 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 105582 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 182398 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 06:01 AM • 166822 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

June 1, 02:33 PM • 163924 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 211033 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 215129 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Despite Russia's attempts": Sybiha congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the UN General Assembly

June 2, 08:44 PM • 16095 views

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 13110 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

01:38 AM • 19808 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

02:41 AM • 6616 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 11468 views
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 36474 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 182403 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 342586 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 384251 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 397951 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

Yoon Suk Yeol

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Turkey

Odesa

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 132653 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 138994 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 217540 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 156992 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 186084 views
Shahed-136

Tesla Model Y

Brent Crude

Nord Stream

Kalibr (missile family)

Karol Nawrocki

News by theme

Karol Nawrocki: Poland must strengthen its influence on the international stage

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stated that the country must become influential on the international stage. He thanked voters for their support and promised to work for the security and well-being of Poland.

Politics • June 2, 08:18 PM • 3138 views

Colliers: Nawrocki's Victory Will Not Affect the Polish Economy, but There Are Risks

International consulting company Colliers believes that the election of Karol Nawrocki as President of Poland will not change the country's economic growth forecasts, but the cost of his promises will affect investment attractiveness.

News of the World • June 2, 12:51 PM • 7572 views

In Poland, personnel changes are being prepared in the government after the presidential elections - Newsweek Polska

Rotations are expected in the Polish government after the presidential elections, in particular, the ministers of justice, health care and infrastructure will be replaced. Adam Bodnar may lose his position in the near future.

News of the World • June 2, 11:11 AM • 4008 views

Zelenskyy congratulated Navrotskyi on his victory in the presidential elections in Poland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Karol Navrotskyi on his victory in the presidential elections in Poland. He expressed hope for fruitful cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.

Politics • June 2, 08:19 AM • 2792 views

100% of protocols processed: Karol Nawrocki became the President of Poland

The National Electoral Commission of Poland has announced the victory of Karol Nawrocki in the presidential elections. He received the support of 51% of voters, ahead of Rafał Trzaskowski.

Politics • June 2, 03:48 AM • 5236 views

Sudden change of leader: a late exit poll was published in Poland

According to the late poll, Karol Nawrocki receives 50. 7% of the votes, and Rafał Trzaskowski – 49.3%. The turnout was 71.7%, which may be the highest in 30 years.

Politics • June 1, 10:14 PM • 5114 views

Elections in Poland: exit poll shows minimal advantage for Trzaskowski

According to an exit poll, Rafał Trzaskowski received 50. 3% of the votes in the second round of the presidential elections in Poland. His rival, Karol Nawrocki, scored 49.7%.

Politics • June 1, 07:56 PM • 4354 views

The second round of presidential elections is underway in Poland: who will win - a liberal or a right-wing conservative

The second round of presidential elections is underway in Poland, with Rafał Trzaskowski and Karol Nawrocki competing. More than 700,000 voters have registered abroad.

Politics • June 1, 09:49 AM • 4414 views