Polish President spoke of “lack of gratitude to Poles” from Ukraine
Karol Nawrocki emphasized that supporting Ukraine does not relieve him of the duty to defend Warsaw's interests. He mentioned the lack of gratitude, unresolved exhumation issues, and the agricultural product crisis.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that Poland supports Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, but this does not relieve him of the responsibility to defend Warsaw's interests in bilateral relations with Kyiv. This was reported by Polityka, according to UNN.
Assistance to Ukraine and a clear position on who we support in this conflict after Russia's attack on Ukraine does not relieve me, as the President of Poland, of the duty to demand the resolution of Polish issues on the international arena in relations with Ukraine.
He emphasized that some actions of the Ukrainian side "do not leave him indifferent."
"The lack of gratitude to the Polish people, unresolved issues of exhumation in Volhynia, or the crisis with agricultural products that flooded Poland – these are issues that remain important. One can support Ukraine and stand on the side of Polish state policy," Nawrocki added.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki submitted a bill to the Sejm banning the ideology of so-called "Banderism".