Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that Poland supports Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, but this does not relieve him of the responsibility to defend Warsaw's interests in bilateral relations with Kyiv. This was reported by Polityka, according to UNN.

Details

Assistance to Ukraine and a clear position on who we support in this conflict after Russia's attack on Ukraine does not relieve me, as the President of Poland, of the duty to demand the resolution of Polish issues on the international arena in relations with Ukraine. - said Nawrocki.

He emphasized that some actions of the Ukrainian side "do not leave him indifferent."

"The lack of gratitude to the Polish people, unresolved issues of exhumation in Volhynia, or the crisis with agricultural products that flooded Poland – these are issues that remain important. One can support Ukraine and stand on the side of Polish state policy," Nawrocki added.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki submitted a bill to the Sejm banning the ideology of so-called "Banderism".