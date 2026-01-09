$42.990.27
02:55 PM
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of using the Oreshnik missile against the Lviv region. Poland put its air defense systems, including a Patriot battery, on high alert.

Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - media

Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of using the Oreshnik missile tonight. Because of this, Poland's air defense systems were put on high alert. RMF writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of using the Oreshnik missile in the Lviv region. Because of this, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces put ground-based air defense systems on high alert.

In particular, a Patriot battery, as well as Dutch systems near Rzeszów, were put on high alert.

The publication adds that fighter jets were not used, as this "would be useless" for destroying a hypersonic missile.

Recall

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike with an "Oreshnik" missile on Ukraine.

The SBU established the location of the fragments of the Russian ballistic missile "Oreshnik", which the enemy used to strike the Lviv region on January 8-9, 2026. Among the found parts are a stabilization and guidance unit, engine parts, fragments of the orientation mechanism and nozzles.

