Ali Khamenei's wife survived US and Israeli strike - media

The widow of Iran's previous leader, Ali Khamenei, is alive. Information about her death is unreliable, reports the Iranian state agency Fars, according to UNN.

The wife of the deceased leader of the Revolution is alive, and initial reports of her death were false - the publication writes.

It is noted that in the days following Ali Khamenei's death, some media outlets mistakenly reported the death of the late Ayatollah's wife.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump's announcement of the elimination of the head of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.