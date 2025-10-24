Air raid alert

$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29073 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23398 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 27992 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24551 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40922 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25682 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20034 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28173 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76084 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districts

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on October 25, fires broke out on the left bank. Damage to non-residential buildings, cars, and windows in a residential building was recorded.

War in Ukraine • 01:34 AM • 630 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy ballistic missile attack from the northeast on the night of October 25. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the city authorities warned of high-speed targets and explosions in the capital.

War in Ukraine • 01:06 AM • 1834 views
Kharkiv and its suburbs under UAV attack: at least 7 explosions recorded

On the night of October 25, Kharkiv and its suburbs were subjected to an enemy UAV attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat in the Bohodukhiv district and a course towards Merefa, with at least 7 explosions recorded.

War in Ukraine • 09:55 PM • 1480 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense before the winter period. Britain is increasing military support and pressure on the Kremlin.

Politics • October 24, 04:33 PM • 29077 views
Exclusive
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert

Russian troops attacked Odesa region for the first time with modernized KABs with jet engines. Military expert Vladyslav Selezniov stated that Kyiv is not currently under threat, but the situation could change.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 02:29 PM • 27995 views
The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMA

The Russian army used guided aerial bombs (KAB) against the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region for the first time. The head of the OMA, Oleh Kiper, emphasized the new serious threat and the danger of significant destruction.

Society • October 24, 11:04 AM • 16179 views
72 out of 128 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed. 47 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 06:21 AM • 2988 views
The National Bank sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro: official exchange rates for October 24

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 41. 89 hryvnias, and the euro at 48.55 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged, while in banks, the rates fluctuate.

Economy • October 24, 05:02 AM • 3148 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 130 drones, 92 of them neutralized

On the night of October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with 130 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other attack UAVs. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down/suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.

War in Ukraine • October 23, 05:59 AM • 2990 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhoto

Due to the threat of a Russian attack, train traffic in the Sumy direction is complicated, and there is no voltage in the contact network in certain sections. Two railway workers were injured and hospitalized.

Society • October 23, 05:57 AM • 26150 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with drones: explosions heard in the city, air defense is working

In Kyiv, on October 22, after the air raid alert was announced, explosions were heard. Air defense forces are working on enemy drones, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 08:23 PM • 11531 views
UAF allowed away fans to attend matches: new rules established

The UAF Committee on Stadiums and Competition Safety allowed the presence of away fans at matches. The match organizer must provide at least 5% of seats from the allowed number of spectators in the away or separate sector.

Sports • October 22, 05:15 PM • 2662 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on October 22: the number of injured increased to 30

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 30, including five children. Nine injured people have been hospitalized, including four children, while the rest are receiving outpatient treatment. At least 10 residential buildings in six districts of the capital have been damaged.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 01:43 PM • 2424 views
Number of injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to 25: five of them are childrenPhoto

25 people, including 5 children, were injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv. More than 10 have been hospitalized, including 4 children.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 09:57 AM • 3175 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Russia launched 28 missiles and 405 drones at Ukraine overnight; 16 missiles and 333 drones were neutralized. 12 direct hits were recorded missiles and 55 attack drones at 26 locations.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 09:47 AM • 16607 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian drone hitting a kindergarten in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, one person died, seven were injured, and children were evacuated.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 09:23 AM • 18061 views
6 people killed, at least 35 injured in Russia's night attack on Ukraine - Prosecutor's OfficePhoto

As a result of Russia's night attack on October 22, 6 people were killed in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and at least 35 were injured in various regions. Residential areas, energy, port, and industrial facilities were damaged.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 08:05 AM • 2395 views
Russian attack on Kyiv claims lives of a couple, 21 injured, including 5 children: new footage of the aftermathPhoto

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, a husband and wife died in the Dniprovskyi district, 21 people were injured, including five children. Residential buildings, a medical facility, and a bakery were damaged.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 07:29 AM • 3298 views
In Kyiv, 13 people, including four children, were injured in a Russian attack

As a result of the night attack in the capital, 13 people were injured, including four children. 4 adults and 3 children were hospitalized, the rest are receiving outpatient care.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 06:29 AM • 3000 views
Russian attack on Kirovohrad region: 27 settlements left without electricity

As a result of the night attack by Russian occupiers on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, 27 settlements in the Kirovohrad region have been disconnected from the power supply. Relevant services are already eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Society • October 22, 06:20 AM • 2609 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region: Russia killed a woman, a six-month-old baby, and a 12-year-old girlPhotoVideo

During the night and morning, several districts of the Kyiv region came under shelling. Three people, including two children, died in the Zazym community.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 05:59 AM • 3434 views
Air raid alert across Ukraine for the second time this morning due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K

An air raid alert has been declared in Ukraine for the second time this morning. The reason is the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 05:40 AM • 3046 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increasedPhoto

The number of victims in Kyiv has risen to another three in two districts, in addition to the two previously known. In the Darnytskyi district, a fire was recorded on the third floor of an apartment building, and in the Pecherskyi district, a fire occurred in a 3-story residential building.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 05:01 AM • 3415 views
Russians attacked the oil and gas industry in Poltava region

Tonight, the enemy attacked Poltava region, damaging oil and gas industry facilities in Myrhorod district. Direct hits and falling debris did not result in any casualties.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 04:42 AM • 2752 views
Two dead and two injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack: consequences shownPhoto

As a result of a combined attack on Kyiv on October 22, two people died and two women were hospitalized. Four districts of the capital were affected, with fires and damage to residential buildings.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 04:36 AM • 3584 views
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine: MiG-31K took off in Russia

On the morning of October 22, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The reason was the take-off of a MiG-31K, a potential carrier of the Kinzhal missile, in Russia.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 04:11 AM • 3582 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 dead

A fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district has been localized. Rescuers evacuated 10 people and found the body of one deceased person.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 03:15 AM • 19030 views
Morning attack on Kyiv: there are dead, numerous fires in the city

On the morning of October 22, Russia shelled Kyiv, causing numerous fires in various districts of the city. As a result of the attack, people were killed.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 02:54 AM • 3986 views
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damaged

Russian troops attacked Izmail in Odesa region, damaging energy and port infrastructure. Power supply is being restored, there are no casualties.

Society • October 22, 01:40 AM • 12464 views
Woman injured in Brovary due to Russian attack

As a result of a drone attack on Brovary, Kyiv region, a woman born in 1941 was injured and hospitalized. A private residential building caught fire, and the fire has been localized.

War in Ukraine • October 21, 11:58 PM • 4110 views