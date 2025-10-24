Air raid alert

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on October 25, fires broke out on the left bank. Damage to non-residential buildings, cars, and windows in a residential building was recorded.
Kyiv was subjected to an enemy ballistic missile attack from the northeast on the night of October 25. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the city authorities warned of high-speed targets and explosions in the capital.
On the night of October 25, Kharkiv and its suburbs were subjected to an enemy UAV attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat in the Bohodukhiv district and a course towards Merefa, with at least 7 explosions recorded.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense before the winter period. Britain is increasing military support and pressure on the Kremlin.
Russian troops attacked Odesa region for the first time with modernized KABs with jet engines. Military expert Vladyslav Selezniov stated that Kyiv is not currently under threat, but the situation could change.
The Russian army used guided aerial bombs (KAB) against the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region for the first time. The head of the OMA, Oleh Kiper, emphasized the new serious threat and the danger of significant destruction.
Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed. 47 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 41. 89 hryvnias, and the euro at 48.55 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged, while in banks, the rates fluctuate.
On the night of October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with 130 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other attack UAVs. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down/suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.
Due to the threat of a Russian attack, train traffic in the Sumy direction is complicated, and there is no voltage in the contact network in certain sections. Two railway workers were injured and hospitalized.
In Kyiv, on October 22, after the air raid alert was announced, explosions were heard. Air defense forces are working on enemy drones, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported.
The UAF Committee on Stadiums and Competition Safety allowed the presence of away fans at matches. The match organizer must provide at least 5% of seats from the allowed number of spectators in the away or separate sector.
The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 30, including five children. Nine injured people have been hospitalized, including four children, while the rest are receiving outpatient treatment. At least 10 residential buildings in six districts of the capital have been damaged.
25 people, including 5 children, were injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv. More than 10 have been hospitalized, including 4 children.
Russia launched 28 missiles and 405 drones at Ukraine overnight; 16 missiles and 333 drones were neutralized. 12 direct hits were recorded missiles and 55 attack drones at 26 locations.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian drone hitting a kindergarten in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, one person died, seven were injured, and children were evacuated.
As a result of Russia's night attack on October 22, 6 people were killed in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and at least 35 were injured in various regions. Residential areas, energy, port, and industrial facilities were damaged.
As a result of the attack on Kyiv, a husband and wife died in the Dniprovskyi district, 21 people were injured, including five children. Residential buildings, a medical facility, and a bakery were damaged.
As a result of the night attack in the capital, 13 people were injured, including four children. 4 adults and 3 children were hospitalized, the rest are receiving outpatient care.
As a result of the night attack by Russian occupiers on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, 27 settlements in the Kirovohrad region have been disconnected from the power supply. Relevant services are already eliminating the consequences of the shelling.
During the night and morning, several districts of the Kyiv region came under shelling. Three people, including two children, died in the Zazym community.
An air raid alert has been declared in Ukraine for the second time this morning. The reason is the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.
The number of victims in Kyiv has risen to another three in two districts, in addition to the two previously known. In the Darnytskyi district, a fire was recorded on the third floor of an apartment building, and in the Pecherskyi district, a fire occurred in a 3-story residential building.
Tonight, the enemy attacked Poltava region, damaging oil and gas industry facilities in Myrhorod district. Direct hits and falling debris did not result in any casualties.
As a result of a combined attack on Kyiv on October 22, two people died and two women were hospitalized. Four districts of the capital were affected, with fires and damage to residential buildings.
On the morning of October 22, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The reason was the take-off of a MiG-31K, a potential carrier of the Kinzhal missile, in Russia.
A fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district has been localized. Rescuers evacuated 10 people and found the body of one deceased person.
On the morning of October 22, Russia shelled Kyiv, causing numerous fires in various districts of the city. As a result of the attack, people were killed.
Russian troops attacked Izmail in Odesa region, damaging energy and port infrastructure. Power supply is being restored, there are no casualties.
As a result of a drone attack on Brovary, Kyiv region, a woman born in 1941 was injured and hospitalized. A private residential building caught fire, and the fire has been localized.