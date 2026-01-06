$42.420.13
11:59 AM • 8606 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 13168 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 27797 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 45175 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 45865 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 70184 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 129219 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 55986 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 54171 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47867 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Publications
Exclusives
Kryvyi Rih suffered a ballistic attack: an infrastructure facility was hit - Vilkul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

In Kryvyi Rih, an infrastructure facility was hit as a result of a ballistic attack by the Russian Federation, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, preliminarily without casualties.

Kryvyi Rih suffered a ballistic attack: an infrastructure facility was hit - Vilkul

As a result of a ballistic missile attack by the Russian Federation in Kryvyi Rih, an infrastructure object was hit. This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to UNN.

An infrastructure object was hit. No casualties reported so far.

- Vilkul reported.

Earlier

As UNN reported, the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, and explosions were heard in the city.

Additionally

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the south.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Ukrainian Air Force
Kryvyi Rih