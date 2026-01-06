Kryvyi Rih suffered a ballistic attack: an infrastructure facility was hit - Vilkul

As a result of a ballistic missile attack by the Russian Federation in Kryvyi Rih, an infrastructure object was hit. This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to UNN.

An infrastructure object was hit. No casualties reported so far. - Vilkul reported.

Earlier

As UNN reported, the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, and explosions were heard in the city.

Additionally

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the south.