Wall Street awaits next signal on duration of war with Iran, US stocks fall - Media

U.S. stocks are falling as Wall Street awaits the next signal on how long the war with Iran may last, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% on Tuesday after losing its initial gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite index remained virtually unchanged.

Oil prices fell from the levels of the last minutes of trading on the U.S. stock market on Monday. This happened after they sharply dropped from almost $120 per barrel to $90 amid hopes for a quick end to the war.

Stocks in Asia and Europe rose, taking advantage of the opportunity to trade for the first time after oil prices fell.

