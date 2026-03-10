Trump's advisers urge him to find an "exit" from the war with Iran due to political risks - WSJ

Some advisers to US President Donald Trump are urging him to develop a plan for exiting the war with Iran, fearing political consequences and rising oil prices. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump told reporters in Florida that the military operation against Iran had largely achieved its goals and could end "very soon."

We are well ahead of schedule - said Trump, adding that he expects the conflict to end quickly.

At the same time, the US president did not name specific deadlines for the operation's completion. Commenting on the situation in Iran, he also stated that he wants a system that will ensure "many years of peace," but hinted at a readiness to quickly end the war if this cannot be achieved.

Despite these statements, some administration officials believe that a quick exit from the conflict will be difficult. According to them, as long as Iran continues to attack countries in the region and Israel conducts strikes on Iranian targets, it will be difficult for the US to cease military operations.

The publication notes that Trump is ready to continue strikes on Iran if Tehran blocks oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House dismissed reports of disagreements within the president's team. Administration spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called the information about advisers' calls for an exit from the war unreliable.

This story is full of nonsense from anonymous sources who, I can guarantee, are not in the room with President Trump - she stated.

At the same time, Trump himself made contradictory statements regarding the war. Earlier, he spoke about the need for Iran's "unconditional surrender" and did not rule out the possibility of introducing American ground forces. However, he later stated that he is currently "not even close" to such a decision.

According to the WSJ, some of the president's advisers are concerned that a protracted conflict could lead to a drop in support among voters, especially amid rising oil prices.

Some of them noted that oil prices had already exceeded $100 per barrel, which could affect the economy and voter sentiment before the upcoming elections.

When gas and oil prices rise, everything else becomes more expensive. And given that affordability was already an issue, this creates serious challenges - said economic adviser Stephen Moore.

According to the publication, the White House is also discussing a more active information campaign to convince Americans of the necessity of the war.

Trump, for his part, stated that the US could partially lift "oil sanctions" on some countries to lower energy prices. He also said that the US could provide risk insurance for tankers operating in the region, and that the US Navy, along with allies, is ready to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US military, since the start of hostilities on February 28, the US has struck thousands of Iranian targets - from government buildings to military bases and missile facilities.

In response, Iran is striking American bases and countries in the Middle East using missiles and drones. According to US Central Command, seven American servicemen have been killed and eight seriously wounded since the conflict began.

Also, according to the US State Department, more than 36,000 Americans have already returned to the US from the region.

