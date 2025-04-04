$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5910 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13699 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55340 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197554 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114149 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376543 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301104 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212366 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243458 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254738 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The US State Department has called on Americans not to travel to Ukraine and Russia

The US State Department warns its citizens against traveling to Ukraine and Russia due to the high level of danger. Another 19 countries have been added to this list, including Iran, North Korea, and Yemen.

Politics • April 3, 08:08 PM • 6208 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

The US government has banned its employees in China from having romantic relationships with Chinese citizens due to the threat of espionage. Violators face immediate expulsion from the country.

News of the World • April 3, 06:18 PM • 11021 views

Putin's special representative held a meeting with American officials in the United States: the content of the negotiations remained unknown

Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev received a license to visit the United States, where he met with representatives of the Trump administration.

News of the World • April 3, 05:14 AM • 4848 views

Steve Witkoff to meet with Putin's representative at the White House today - CBS News

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev. The US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions so that the State Department could issue him a visa.

News of the World • April 2, 03:25 PM • 15680 views

"The law is the same for everyone": Macron comments on the court verdict against Marine Le Pen for the first time

The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.

News of the World • April 2, 01:10 PM • 12099 views

ISW: Russia's demands directly contradict Trump's goal of peace in Ukraine

According to analysts, Russia is demanding Ukraine's complete capitulation, insisting on regime change and neutrality, which contradicts the US peace plans.

War • April 2, 01:22 AM • 130683 views

Official of the terrorist country goes to Washington for negotiations with the USA

The special representative for international economic cooperation of the Russian Federation will meet with the special representative of the American side to discuss economic cooperation and overcoming the crisis after the invasion of Ukraine. This is the first visit of a Russian high-ranking official since the beginning of the war.

News of the World • April 2, 12:11 AM • 16568 views

The US may increase pressure on Kyiv and moscow due to the stalemate in peace talks: details

The US administration is considering new sanctions and economic measures to force Ukraine and russia to agree. The White House is disappointed with the lack of progress in negotiations and moscow's resistance to peace initiatives.

War • April 1, 08:31 PM • 10646 views

Trump is "working incredibly hard" for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine: White House pointed to displeasure with the parties' comments

President Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the comments of the leaders of both sides of the conflict and continues to work to end it. His teams are also involved in this process.

War • April 1, 05:49 AM • 108386 views

US seeks to bring the parties to the negotiating table for a lasting settlement in Ukraine - State Department

US State Department spokeswoman Temi Bruce stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to achieve a full ceasefire and the start of negotiations between the parties.

War • April 1, 05:36 AM • 69878 views

""It causes particular concern"": The US State Department commented on Le Pen's verdict

The US State Department spokeswoman expressed concern about the imprisonment of Marine Le Pen and recalled the importance of democratic values. The leader was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from running for office.

Politics • March 31, 11:00 PM • 15901 views

European Commissioner for Defense: Putin is openly mocking Americans

According to Andrius Kubilius, the US is trying to reach a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine, but they need to understand who Putin is. Appeasement of dictators ends badly, they become more aggressive.

War • March 31, 09:58 PM • 12345 views

All USAID employees will be dismissed by September 30 - Reuters

All USAID employees will be dismissed by September 30. The US State Department will take over USAID programs, but employees will not be automatically transferred.

News of the World • March 28, 06:38 PM • 67491 views

Rubio denied the resumption of the program to investigate the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied the resumption of the program to investigate the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, noting that it is not being funded.

Politics • March 28, 02:25 PM • 26321 views

The US has revoked the visas of more than 300 foreign students: what was the reason

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that more than 300 foreign students have been deprived of visas for participating in pro-Palestinian protests. The State Department is actively identifying violators.

News of the World • March 28, 01:51 PM • 18475 views

The US State Department commented on the Russian strike on Sumy

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that she condemns the impact on civilians as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy. The United States will continue to work to cease fire in order to avoid casualties.

War • March 25, 09:11 AM • 130528 views

"Disagreements" between Ukraine and Russia can be discussed after the ceasefire - State Department

The US State Department reported that the issue of the occupied territories of Ukraine will be discussed after a complete ceasefire. The main thing now is to achieve peace.

War • March 25, 08:32 AM • 24483 views

State Department: Ukraine and Russia are closer to a complete ceasefire than ever before

Washington is working to stop the fire between Ukraine and Russia. The US says the parties have never been so close to a complete ceasefire.

War • March 24, 09:44 PM • 11573 views

Accidentally added to a secret chat: how the Atlantic editor learned about US plans to strike Yemen

Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.

News of the World • March 24, 08:50 PM • 10490 views

The State Department denied deleting data on the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

Information collected by the Yale University project on the abduction of children has not been deleted despite the cessation of funding. The State Department assured that the data was not lost.

Society • March 19, 11:04 PM • 20012 views

Rubio and Lavrov discussed the issue of future bilateral contacts and the results of recent negotiations in Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed the resumption of communication between the US and the aggressor. In addition, Washington drew attention to security in the Red Sea and Houthi attacks on US ships. Rubio stressed the decisive response to threats.

News of the World • March 16, 01:46 AM • 16098 views

US appoints interim charge d'affaires at embassy in Beijing - Reuters

The US State Department will appoint Anne Wu as interim charge d'affaires in Beijing until the Senate confirms David Perdue as ambassador. This comes amid strained relations between the US and China.

Politics • March 14, 10:53 AM • 11928 views

Sybiga in Jeddah presented Rubio with an icon made on a box from under the ammunition

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine presented the US Secretary of State with an icon of the Mother of God, made on a box from under the ammunition. During the negotiations in Jeddah, the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children were discussed, in particular.

War • March 12, 03:02 AM • 115587 views

The negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Jeddah have resumed after a short break

After a brief pause, the Ukrainian-American negotiations in Jeddah have resumed. According to State Department spokesperson Tami Bruce, the work continues.

Politics • March 11, 01:59 PM • 28306 views

State Department announced the time of the meeting between the delegations of the USA and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

The U. S. State Department announced the time for the meeting of delegations in Jeddah on March 11. The meeting will take place at 11:00 AM Kyiv time with the participation of high-ranking officials from both countries.

Politics • March 11, 08:19 AM • 24994 views

US revealed details regarding intelligence data for Ukraine ahead of the meeting in Jeddah

The US Secretary of State confirmed that Ukraine is receiving defensive intelligence data for protection. The results of the delegations' meeting in Jeddah may affect the restoration of American aid to Ukraine.

War • March 11, 06:04 AM • 18608 views

Maxar has stopped providing satellite images to Ukraine due to a US ban - Media

Maxar Technologies has disabled access to satellite images for Ukrainian users. The decision was made at the administrative request of the US government, which prohibited the provision of intelligence data to Ukraine.

War • March 7, 08:50 AM • 18794 views

Trump's representative told what Ukraine and the US will talk about in Saudi Arabia

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff announced a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 in Saudi Arabia. On the agenda are the foundations of a peace agreement and ceasefire.

War • March 6, 07:19 PM • 142302 views

The Trump administration suspends funding for arms supplies to Ukraine - WSJ

The USA has halted funding for the sale of new weapons to Ukraine through the foreign military financing system. The White House is considering the possibility of freezing arms supplies from US reserves.

War • March 3, 10:45 PM • 81051 views

The USA plans to ease sanctions against Russia - Reuters

The White House has instructed agencies to prepare a list of sanctions against Russia that could be eased. In contrast, Zelensky advocates for increasing sanctions pressure and a systematic approach to restrictions.

War • March 3, 07:59 PM • 22226 views