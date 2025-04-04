United States Department of State

The US State Department warns its citizens against traveling to Ukraine and Russia due to the high level of danger. Another 19 countries have been added to this list, including Iran, North Korea, and Yemen.
The US government has banned its employees in China from having romantic relationships with Chinese citizens due to the threat of espionage. Violators face immediate expulsion from the country.
Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev received a license to visit the United States, where he met with representatives of the Trump administration.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev. The US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions so that the State Department could issue him a visa.
The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.
According to analysts, Russia is demanding Ukraine's complete capitulation, insisting on regime change and neutrality, which contradicts the US peace plans.
The special representative for international economic cooperation of the Russian Federation will meet with the special representative of the American side to discuss economic cooperation and overcoming the crisis after the invasion of Ukraine. This is the first visit of a Russian high-ranking official since the beginning of the war.
The US administration is considering new sanctions and economic measures to force Ukraine and russia to agree. The White House is disappointed with the lack of progress in negotiations and moscow's resistance to peace initiatives.
President Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the comments of the leaders of both sides of the conflict and continues to work to end it. His teams are also involved in this process.
US State Department spokeswoman Temi Bruce stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to achieve a full ceasefire and the start of negotiations between the parties.
The US State Department spokeswoman expressed concern about the imprisonment of Marine Le Pen and recalled the importance of democratic values. The leader was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from running for office.
According to Andrius Kubilius, the US is trying to reach a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine, but they need to understand who Putin is. Appeasement of dictators ends badly, they become more aggressive.
All USAID employees will be dismissed by September 30. The US State Department will take over USAID programs, but employees will not be automatically transferred.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied the resumption of the program to investigate the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, noting that it is not being funded.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that more than 300 foreign students have been deprived of visas for participating in pro-Palestinian protests. The State Department is actively identifying violators.
State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that she condemns the impact on civilians as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy. The United States will continue to work to cease fire in order to avoid casualties.
The US State Department reported that the issue of the occupied territories of Ukraine will be discussed after a complete ceasefire. The main thing now is to achieve peace.
Washington is working to stop the fire between Ukraine and Russia. The US says the parties have never been so close to a complete ceasefire.
Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.
Information collected by the Yale University project on the abduction of children has not been deleted despite the cessation of funding. The State Department assured that the data was not lost.
US Secretary of State Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed the resumption of communication between the US and the aggressor. In addition, Washington drew attention to security in the Red Sea and Houthi attacks on US ships. Rubio stressed the decisive response to threats.
The US State Department will appoint Anne Wu as interim charge d'affaires in Beijing until the Senate confirms David Perdue as ambassador. This comes amid strained relations between the US and China.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine presented the US Secretary of State with an icon of the Mother of God, made on a box from under the ammunition. During the negotiations in Jeddah, the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children were discussed, in particular.
After a brief pause, the Ukrainian-American negotiations in Jeddah have resumed. According to State Department spokesperson Tami Bruce, the work continues.
The U. S. State Department announced the time for the meeting of delegations in Jeddah on March 11. The meeting will take place at 11:00 AM Kyiv time with the participation of high-ranking officials from both countries.
The US Secretary of State confirmed that Ukraine is receiving defensive intelligence data for protection. The results of the delegations' meeting in Jeddah may affect the restoration of American aid to Ukraine.
Maxar Technologies has disabled access to satellite images for Ukrainian users. The decision was made at the administrative request of the US government, which prohibited the provision of intelligence data to Ukraine.
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff announced a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 in Saudi Arabia. On the agenda are the foundations of a peace agreement and ceasefire.
The USA has halted funding for the sale of new weapons to Ukraine through the foreign military financing system. The White House is considering the possibility of freezing arms supplies from US reserves.
The White House has instructed agencies to prepare a list of sanctions against Russia that could be eased. In contrast, Zelensky advocates for increasing sanctions pressure and a systematic approach to restrictions.