US senators urge Trump to stop mass recall of ambassadors

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 11432 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 13478 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 16530 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 13685 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 13200 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12116 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 45592 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 63442 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31877 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 51360 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.2m/s
66%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 13724 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 12556 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 12934 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 11474 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 13132 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 11432 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 45592 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 33328 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 63442 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 51360 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Pope Leo XIV
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 6184 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 11586 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 13042 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 19181 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 30646 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

US senators urge Trump to stop mass recall of ambassadors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

US Democratic senators have urged Donald Trump not to recall nearly 30 career ambassadors, warning of a threat to national security. They believe this would create a vacuum that Russia and China would fill, leaving more than 100 embassies without leadership.

US senators urge Trump to stop mass recall of ambassadors

American Democratic senators from the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations called on US President Donald Trump to stop the recall of nearly 30 career ambassadors from around the world, warning that the move could jeopardize US national security, UNN reports with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

Senators said the decision to recall dozens of veteran diplomats "risks leaving a vacuum that Russia and China will quickly fill."

Prior to the latest decision, according to the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA), which represents the interests of American diplomats, 80 ambassadorial positions remained vacant.

In a letter released on Wednesday, committee Democrats warned that the recall would leave more than half of US missions worldwide without an ambassador.

"Amidst over 100 US embassies lacking top leadership awaiting a new US ambassador, China, Russia, and others will maintain regular communication with foreign leaders whom we will effectively abandon, allowing our adversaries to expand their influence to limit and even harm US interests," they wrote.

All ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president and can be removed at any time, although career diplomats typically remain in their posts across different administrations, the publication notes.

In their letter, the senators described the scale of the recall as "unprecedented."

AFSA said the diplomats affected by the decision were notified by phone, and no explanation was provided.

"This method is highly unusual," the union said. "Career diplomats and ambassadors are not typically recalled in this manner. The lack of transparency and process sharply contradicts established norms."

A senior US State Department official called the move "a standard process" in any administration.

"It is the president's right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who are advancing the 'America First' agenda," the official added.

The US State Department has not released a list of the embassies affected by the move, but they are expected to be worldwide, including in the Indo-Pacific, Africa, and Europe.

"In the Indo-Pacific, this broad recall signals America's disengagement from a region home to half the world's population, nearly two-thirds of its economy, and numerous potential security crises," the senators wrote.

"Across Africa, this decision gives Moscow and Beijing an open invitation to advance their economic and security interests on the world's fastest-growing continent," the letter said.

Addition

The recall followed the dismissal of more than 1,300 US State Department officials in July as part of a broad effort to reorganize the agency in line with Trump's priorities.

Purge in the US State Department: Trump recalls 29 ambassadors worldwide to change diplomatic course22.12.25, 05:36 • 7125 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
The Diplomat
United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
Financial Times
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
Africa
Europe
China
United States