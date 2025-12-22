$42.340.00
Purge in the US State Department: Trump recalls 29 ambassadors worldwide to change diplomatic course

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The US presidential administration has begun recalling career diplomats, terminating the mandates of mission chiefs in 29 countries by January 2026. This decision aims to replace personnel appointed during the Biden era with individuals who support Trump's ideology.

Purge in the US State Department: Trump recalls 29 ambassadors worldwide to change diplomatic course

The Donald Trump administration has begun a mass recall of career diplomats. Last week, heads of missions in at least 29 countries received notices that their mandates would end in January 2026. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The decision is aimed at replacing personnel appointed during the Biden era with individuals who fully support Trump's "America First" ideology. The changes most affected the African continent (13 countries) and the Asia-Pacific region (6 countries). Ambassadors in Armenia, Slovakia, Montenegro, and Macedonia were also rotated.

The State Department called this process standard, noting that the president has the right to his own team abroad.

The ambassador is the personal representative of the president, and the president has the right to ensure that there are individuals in these countries who promote the "America First" agenda.

– explained the department.

Those affected by the reshuffle do not lose their jobs in the US diplomatic service. They will return to Washington, where they can receive new assignments. Although ambassadors usually serve 3-4 years, the Trump administration decided to accelerate the personnel change process to immediately implement its priorities.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
