In North Macedonia, 13 people, including an ex-minister, have been arrested in connection with a nightclub fire that killed 59 people. Pyrotechnics may have been the cause of the tragedy, and there were safety violations in the club.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the final word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.
Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.
Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.
Ukrainian basketball players defeated North Macedonia with a score of 98:49 in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers. Thanks to this victory, the Ukrainian national team climbed to third place in Group G.
After a 0-2 defeat by North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League, Oleksandr Petrakov was fired as head coach of the Armenian national team. The Ukrainian specialist had been leading the team since January 2023.
Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024. Her rivals are Femke Bohl from the Netherlands and Keeley Hodgkinson from the UK.
The President of Ukraine discussed the situation at the front and defense needs with the prime ministers of the three countries and the President of Slovenia. Zelenskyy thanked for the solidarity and support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
Croatia's Prime Minister says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed more countries into the EU. According to him, Putin has inadvertently become the biggest “promoter” of the EU expansion.
The president and prime minister of North Macedonia said that the EU is putting obstacles in the way of the country's accession. They criticize delays and demands from Brussels, comparing the process to “waiting for Godot.
The Deputy Energy Minister said that there are no plans to raise the electricity tariff to UAH 7. The current tariff of 4.32 UAH/kWh covers the cost of production and remains one of the lowest in Europe.
On the instructions of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Minister Yevhen Perebyinis and 33 heads of diplomatic missions visited the site of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital to see the aftermath of the attack.
Ukraine and Norway have agreed to extend the "transport visa-free regime" for bilateral and transit traffic without permits until September 30, 2024.
During the forum in Dubrovnik, Kuleba discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.
Southern Europe is preparing for a strong African heat wave, the temperature of which may exceed the record mark of 48. 8 degrees Celsius.
The state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the former head of the SBU Department of internal affairs of forging documents for a Serbian court, the state Bureau of Investigation reported on Friday.
Despite efforts to cut off supplies of Russian fossil fuels, gas imports to Europe from Russia in May exceeded those from the United States.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
The unprovoked war launched by Russia against Ukraine affects everyone.
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis warned the new leadership of North Macedonia that Athens would block its path to EU membership if it did not fulfill the 2018 agreement to change the country's name to North Macedonia.
President Zelenskyy discussed bilateral relations, international cooperation and Ukraine's need for a just peace with President Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire, inviting him to the Peace Summit and congratulating him on the upcoming Africa Day.
President Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and confirmed the participation of North Macedonia, Greece, and Norway in the summit during separate phone calls with their leaders.
The Greek ambassador left the inauguration of North Macedonia's new president in protest after she referred to the country as simply "Macedonia" during the oath of office, violating an agreement between the two countries.
Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, a 68-year-old law professor and candidate for the opposition conservative party, won the presidential election in North Macedonia, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the country's history.
Portugal's Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is of fundamental importance to Portugal because of potential economic opportunities, solving the food problem, and because Ukraine is a pro-Atlantic ally.
