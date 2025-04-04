North Macedonia

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15336 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27860 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64434 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213279 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122343 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391579 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310439 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213676 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244186 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131413 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213279 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391579 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254108 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310439 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2846 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13878 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45037 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72020 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57125 views
North Macedonia

News by theme

North Macedonia nightclub fire: 13 people left under arrest in connection with the deaths of 59 people

In North Macedonia, 13 people, including an ex-minister, have been arrested in connection with a nightclub fire that killed 59 people. Pyrotechnics may have been the cause of the tragedy, and there were safety violations in the club.

News of the World • March 21, 02:03 PM • 10135 views

In North Macedonia, 20 people were arrested in connection with a large-scale fire in a club

20 people have been detained, including government officials and the club manager. They were found guilty of the fire that killed 59 people. The Prime Minister promised to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Crimes and emergencies • March 17, 10:21 AM • 49929 views

"Ukraine mourns with Macedonian friends": Zelensky expressed condolences to the families of those killed in a nightclub in Kochani

The President of Ukraine expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the fire in a nightclub in Kochani. According to preliminary data, at least 50 people became victims of the tragedy.

Society • March 16, 01:01 PM • 65325 views

Large-scale fire at a disco in North Macedonia: at least 50 dead

A tragic fire occurred in the Pulse nightclub in the city of Kochani, killing at least 50 people. The cause of the fire was probably the use of pyrotechnics during the band's performance.

News of the World • March 16, 09:24 AM • 20414 views

"The last word is with Hungary": Orbán makes another statement regarding Ukraine's EU membership issue

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the final word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.

Politics • March 14, 08:59 AM • 15183 views

Balkan countries paralyzed by massive snowfall and storms

Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.

Society • December 26, 04:43 AM • 21168 views

Six embassies in Kyiv were damaged by the Russian strike: Foreign Ministry reports on the aftermath

Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.

War • December 20, 11:54 AM • 19751 views

Ukraine's women's national team wins a confident victory over North Macedonia

Ukrainian basketball players defeated North Macedonia with a score of 98:49 in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers. Thanks to this victory, the Ukrainian national team climbed to third place in Group G.

Sports • November 8, 10:04 AM • 16444 views

Alexander Petrakov is officially dismissed as head coach of the Armenian national team

After a 0-2 defeat by North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League, Oleksandr Petrakov was fired as head coach of the Armenian national team. The Ukrainian specialist had been leading the team since January 2023.

Sports • October 14, 08:13 AM • 12457 views

Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024

Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024. Her rivals are Femke Bohl from the Netherlands and Keeley Hodgkinson from the UK.

Sports • October 10, 08:11 AM • 10359 views

Zelenskyy meets with leaders of Albania, North Macedonia, Greece and Slovenia

The President of Ukraine discussed the situation at the front and defense needs with the prime ministers of the three countries and the President of Slovenia. Zelenskyy thanked for the solidarity and support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

War • October 9, 07:46 PM • 47477 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia today for Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Politics • October 9, 08:52 AM • 14792 views

Putin unwittingly became the biggest catalyst for EU enlargement - Bloomberg

Croatia's Prime Minister says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed more countries into the EU. According to him, Putin has inadvertently become the biggest “promoter” of the EU expansion.

Politics • September 30, 11:41 AM • 15417 views

North Macedonia accuses Brussels of obstructing EU accession

The president and prime minister of North Macedonia said that the EU is putting obstacles in the way of the country's accession. They criticize delays and demands from Brussels, comparing the process to “waiting for Godot.

News of the World • September 27, 12:16 PM • 13126 views

The Ministry of Energy has no plans to raise electricity tariffs again

The Deputy Energy Minister said that there are no plans to raise the electricity tariff to UAH 7. The current tariff of 4.32 UAH/kWh covers the cost of production and remains one of the lowest in Europe.

Economy • July 23, 10:49 AM • 121990 views

The Foreign Ministry organized a visit of more than 30 heads of foreign diplomatic missions to the site of the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt

On the instructions of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Minister Yevhen Perebyinis and 33 heads of diplomatic missions visited the site of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital to see the aftermath of the attack.

War • July 8, 07:27 PM • 78262 views

Ukraine and Norway agree to extend "transport visa-free regime"

Ukraine and Norway have agreed to extend the "transport visa-free regime" for bilateral and transit traffic without permits until September 30, 2024.

Economy • July 3, 09:07 AM • 33637 views

Kuleba met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia to discuss the preparation of a bilateral agreement in the security sphere

During the forum in Dubrovnik, Kuleba discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

War • June 29, 05:04 PM • 54583 views

Southern Europe is preparing for the African heat wave: it can be more than 48 degrees

Southern Europe is preparing for a strong African heat wave, the temperature of which may exceed the record mark of 48. 8 degrees Celsius.

News of the World • June 21, 12:01 PM • 21602 views

SBI serves another suspicion to ex-SSU General Naumov

The state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the former head of the SBU Department of internal affairs of forging documents for a Serbian court, the state Bureau of Investigation reported on Friday.

Politics • June 21, 08:55 AM • 17645 views

FT: in May, Russia overtook the US as a gas supplier to Europe

Despite efforts to cut off supplies of Russian fossil fuels, gas imports to Europe from Russia in May exceeded those from the United States.

Economy • June 17, 09:43 AM • 24002 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

War affects everyone, Europe's security architecture is under threat - President of North Macedonia

The unprovoked war launched by Russia against Ukraine affects everyone.

War • June 16, 12:19 PM • 32250 views

Greece says it will close the way to the EU for North Macedonia: what is the reason

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis warned the new leadership of North Macedonia that Athens would block its path to EU membership if it did not fulfill the 2018 agreement to change the country's name to North Macedonia.

Society • May 25, 09:13 PM • 25379 views

Zelenskyy: Côte d'Ivoire will take part in the Peace Summit

President Zelenskyy discussed bilateral relations, international cooperation and Ukraine's need for a just peace with President Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire, inviting him to the Peace Summit and congratulating him on the upcoming Africa Day.

Politics • May 24, 05:35 PM • 23796 views

Preparations for the Global Peace Summit: who else has confirmed participation

President Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and confirmed the participation of North Macedonia, Greece, and Norway in the summit during separate phone calls with their leaders.

Politics • May 23, 05:31 PM • 23477 views

Greek ambassador leaves inauguration of new president of North Macedonia

The Greek ambassador left the inauguration of North Macedonia's new president in protest after she referred to the country as simply "Macedonia" during the oath of office, violating an agreement between the two countries.

News of the World • May 12, 05:18 PM • 49411 views

For the first time, a woman will become president of North Macedonia

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, a 68-year-old law professor and candidate for the opposition conservative party, won the presidential election in North Macedonia, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the country's history.

News of the World • May 9, 11:08 AM • 16973 views

Ukraine's accession to the EU will help solve the food problem - Portuguese Foreign Minister

Portugal's Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is of fundamental importance to Portugal because of potential economic opportunities, solving the food problem, and because Ukraine is a pro-Atlantic ally.

Politics • May 9, 10:31 AM • 27326 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: how to watch and how to vote

The semifinals and grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • May 6, 01:15 PM • 104384 views