North Macedonia has joined the initiative to create a "tribunal for Putin"

North Macedonia has joined the initiative to establish a special court in The Hague, which is being created to bring to justice the top military and political leadership of Russia for war crimes committed in Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timcho Mutsunski, UNN informs.

He noted that at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kai Kallas, he visited Lviv.

During the meetings, firm support for Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the initiative to establish legal responsibility for acts of aggression, was confirmed. - wrote Mutsunski.

He noted that he confirmed North Macedonia's principled support for the decision to establish a special tribunal and called for "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire by Russia and a joint commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace."

North Macedonia became the only country from the Western Balkans region to participate in the meeting in Lviv, where the decision was made to create a special tribunal to investigate Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the International Coalition of 39 states officially supported the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The formal process will begin on May 13-14.

Next week, at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg, the next step will be taken on the way to formalizing the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The press secretary of the Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the Kremlin does not react to the European Union's plans to create a special tribunal for war crimes of aggression committed by representatives of Russia against Ukraine.

Yermak: Creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is more than a political statement