Today is Infantry Day in Ukraine: the role of infantry in countering Russian aggression

Today is the Day of Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The event was launched by a presidential decree in 2019. The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the fact that on May 6, 1648, a turning point occurred in the Battle of Zhovti Vody, as a result of which the Cossack army led by Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky defeated the Polish army.