Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has shared her painful experience of a miscarriage she suffered in 2020. This was reported by the Independent, writes UNN.

Details

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex has two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, with her husband, Prince Harry. She previously spoke openly about her 2020 miscarriage, detailing the "sharp cramps" she suffered while holding her son, before realizing what was happening.

In the second episode of her new podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder," which aired on April 15, she emotionally spoke about how it affected her and her family.

Her interlocutor was lawyer and politician Reshma Saujani, who also shared her own painful experience of miscarriage.

"I'll bring it up if you don't mind talking about it," she said to Saujani.

"I was talking about the miscarriage we had. And I think in a parallel sense, when you have to learn to step away from something you put so much hope and expectation into, and be able to let go at some point of something you plan to love for a long time," the Duchess said.

Prince Harry returned to the UK ahead of King Charles III's state visit to Italy

Saujani supported her thoughts, saying, "I feel like you're reading my diaries. It's really insightful, I don't think anyone has said that for me, but it's true because I tried to get pregnant for so many years, I had miscarriages due to autoimmune problems, and I developed this terrible habit where I would come to the doctor's office and he would say, 'You don't have a heartbeat.'

She continued: "And I should have just gone home, gone to sleep, and curled up next to my husband. But I just took a breath, went on stage, and just performed. And often I was just performing in front of these children that I desperately wanted, and I was doing very well, but it was eating me up inside."

Speaking about her struggle with postpartum preeclampsia, Markle told Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, "We both had a very similar experience, although we didn't know each other at the time, with postpartum preeclampsia, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia".

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, said about her experience of postpartum preeclampsia - a dangerous complication that causes high blood pressure and can be life-threatening.