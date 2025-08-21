$41.360.10
August 20, 03:55 PM • 16872 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 57241 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 37962 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 65590 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 237423 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 79710 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 74740 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 69878 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 231283 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 182135 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

On the night of August 21, Ukraine was subjected to a combined attack. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Lviv, Lutsk, Mukachevo, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi region.

Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk

On the night of Thursday, August 21, the enemy is carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, around 4:00 AM, explosions were heard in Kyiv for the second time during the night. According to monitoring channels, the capital is under attack by Russian strike UAVs.

Meanwhile, explosions also occurred in Lviv, Lutsk, and Mukachevo, local media report. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cruise missiles were heading towards the western regions.

CR in Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions heading southwest

- noted the Air Force.

Also, according to local public pages, explosions were heard in Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions. In addition, the Air Force warned about a threat to Sumy region.

Launches of KAB by enemy tactical aviation in Sumy region

- the message says.

Earlier, it was reported about the take-off of enemy Tu-95s and MiGs, as well as the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

Recall

In Kyiv, on Wednesday evening, August 20, explosions were heard amid a "Shahed" attack.

