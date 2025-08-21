Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk

On the night of Thursday, August 21, the enemy is carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Thus, around 4:00 AM, explosions were heard in Kyiv for the second time during the night. According to monitoring channels, the capital is under attack by Russian strike UAVs.

Meanwhile, explosions also occurred in Lviv, Lutsk, and Mukachevo, local media report. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cruise missiles were heading towards the western regions.

CR in Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions heading southwest - noted the Air Force.

Also, according to local public pages, explosions were heard in Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions. In addition, the Air Force warned about a threat to Sumy region.

Launches of KAB by enemy tactical aviation in Sumy region - the message says.

Earlier, it was reported about the take-off of enemy Tu-95s and MiGs, as well as the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

In Kyiv, on Wednesday evening, August 20, explosions were heard amid a "Shahed" attack.

