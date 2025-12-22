Shark attacks 17 swimmers in California: woman missing

$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 16304 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 14538 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 16796 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 19488 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 19096 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19639 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17409 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13342 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12454 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspectDecember 22, 08:57 AM • 6080 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 25396 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 25919 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 14514 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war02:37 PM • 5270 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:35 PM • 16306 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 25987 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 60637 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 82609 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 117111 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 508 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 5106 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 33710 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 31262 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 33738 views
Shark attacks 17 swimmers in California: woman missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

In California, a shark attacked a group of 17 swimmers, leaving a 55-year-old woman missing. The US Coast Guard is conducting a large-scale search operation, and beaches are closed.

The US Coast Guard and local authorities in California are conducting a large-scale search operation in the Lovers Point area after a suspected great white shark attack on people. The incident occurred around noon on Sunday. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

A group of 17 people was swimming in the open sea when one of the participants was attacked by a predator. According to an eyewitness who was watching the water from the coast, he saw the shark emerge from the water, holding something resembling a human body in its jaws, and then instantly dive deep.

Search for a 55-year-old woman

The missing person is described as a 55-year-old woman with light hair and blue eyes. The rest of the group managed to reach the shore on their own when they realized what had happened. Coast Guard spokesman Christopher Sapp emphasized that although eyewitness accounts indicate an attack, the fact of the attack has not yet been officially confirmed, as no body or equipment fragments have been found.

We saw the predator emerge from under the water and disappear with the victim. The shark did not reappear on the surface 

— the witness told officials.

Beach closures and expert warnings

Due to the tragedy, authorities closed Lovers Point, McAbee, and San Carlos beaches until Tuesday. Search teams are using aircraft and boats, but as of Sunday evening, there are no results.

Chris Lowe, head of the Shark Lab at California State University, reminded that despite the rarity of such cases, people should remember the risks.

We just need to remember that sharks are always around. This is their home, and we are guests. You need to be especially careful when swimming at dawn and dusk 

— the scientist noted.

This is not the first such incident in this location: in 2022, a swimmer at Lovers Point miraculously survived a great white shark attack.

In Australia, a tourist died after a shark attack, her husband is in critical condition27.11.25, 16:49 • 3717 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Animals
California
Australia
