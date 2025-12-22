Shark attacks 17 swimmers in California: woman missing

The US Coast Guard and local authorities in California are conducting a large-scale search operation in the Lovers Point area after a suspected great white shark attack on people. The incident occurred around noon on Sunday. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

A group of 17 people was swimming in the open sea when one of the participants was attacked by a predator. According to an eyewitness who was watching the water from the coast, he saw the shark emerge from the water, holding something resembling a human body in its jaws, and then instantly dive deep.

Search for a 55-year-old woman

The missing person is described as a 55-year-old woman with light hair and blue eyes. The rest of the group managed to reach the shore on their own when they realized what had happened. Coast Guard spokesman Christopher Sapp emphasized that although eyewitness accounts indicate an attack, the fact of the attack has not yet been officially confirmed, as no body or equipment fragments have been found.

We saw the predator emerge from under the water and disappear with the victim. The shark did not reappear on the surface — the witness told officials.

Beach closures and expert warnings

Due to the tragedy, authorities closed Lovers Point, McAbee, and San Carlos beaches until Tuesday. Search teams are using aircraft and boats, but as of Sunday evening, there are no results.

Chris Lowe, head of the Shark Lab at California State University, reminded that despite the rarity of such cases, people should remember the risks.

We just need to remember that sharks are always around. This is their home, and we are guests. You need to be especially careful when swimming at dawn and dusk — the scientist noted.

This is not the first such incident in this location: in 2022, a swimmer at Lovers Point miraculously survived a great white shark attack.

