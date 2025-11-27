$42.300.10
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
November 27, 07:45 AM
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
In Australia, a tourist died after a shark attack, her husband is in critical condition

On an Australian beach, a shark attacked two tourists from Switzerland: the woman died, and her husband was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses provided first aid, and the beaches were closed for 24 hours to search for the shark.

In Australia, a tourist died after a shark attack, her husband is in critical condition

A shark attacked two Swiss tourists on Crowdy Bay beach on Australia's east coast: the woman died on the spot, and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

New South Wales Police reported that emergency services were called around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a shark attack on two young people, who were believed to be in their 20s.

Witnesses assisted the couple before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the woman died at the scene 

— the law enforcement statement said.

The man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Ambulance chief Joshua Smith noted that the woman died before medics arrived, while praising a passerby who applied a tourniquet to the injured man's leg. He said the tourniquet "potentially saved his life and allowed NSW Ambulance paramedics to get to him and provide first aid."

Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring27.08.25, 18:52 • 311679 views

Local rescue service Surf Life Saving NSW announced the closure of nearby beaches for at least 24 hours while drones search the area for the shark. 

"This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of the affected woman and man. We were able to quickly activate our drones and deploy resources to the scene to monitor and report any remaining hazards in the area, "

— said the organization's CEO, Steve Pearce.

Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - Bild13.11.25, 16:27 • 19581 view

