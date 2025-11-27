In Australia, a tourist died after a shark attack, her husband is in critical condition

A shark attacked two Swiss tourists on Crowdy Bay beach on Australia's east coast: the woman died on the spot, and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

New South Wales Police reported that emergency services were called around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a shark attack on two young people, who were believed to be in their 20s.

Witnesses assisted the couple before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the woman died at the scene — the law enforcement statement said.

The man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Ambulance chief Joshua Smith noted that the woman died before medics arrived, while praising a passerby who applied a tourniquet to the injured man's leg. He said the tourniquet "potentially saved his life and allowed NSW Ambulance paramedics to get to him and provide first aid."

Local rescue service Surf Life Saving NSW announced the closure of nearby beaches for at least 24 hours while drones search the area for the shark.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of the affected woman and man. We were able to quickly activate our drones and deploy resources to the scene to monitor and report any remaining hazards in the area, " — said the organization's CEO, Steve Pearce.

