Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - Bild

Scientists from the Save the Med Foundation recorded a five-meter bluntnose sixgill shark near Cabrera Island, not far from Mallorca. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

This species of shark has never been recorded in the waters of the archipelago before. As reported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment of the Balearic Islands, this discovery became the main sensation of a large-scale study of sharks and rays in the Cabrera National Park.

According to biologists, large sharks are rare here: throughout the past year, for example, only 17 blue sharks were documented, according to the Bild publication.

At the same time, scientists observed 25 specimens of catsharks, and also for the first time obtained images of the white skate, which is endangered in the Mediterranean Sea.

