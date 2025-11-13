Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - Bild

$42.040.02
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25476 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 23467 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 28485 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 31829 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32128 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 27669 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21517 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55277 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78910 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 19507 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 20401 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 17709 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 11472 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23179 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25450 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23722 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 20959 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 92818 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 111527 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 48225 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 48607 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 38871 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 77501 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 77308 views
Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

A five-meter bull shark, a species previously not found in the archipelago's waters, has been recorded off the island of Cabrera, near Mallorca. This discovery has become the main sensation of the shark and ray research in the Cabrera National Park.

Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - Bild

Scientists from the Save the Med Foundation recorded a five-meter bluntnose sixgill shark near Cabrera Island, not far from Mallorca. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

This species of shark has never been recorded in the waters of the archipelago before. As reported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment of the Balearic Islands, this discovery became the main sensation of a large-scale study of sharks and rays in the Cabrera National Park.

According to biologists, large sharks are rare here: throughout the past year, for example, only 17 blue sharks were documented, according to the Bild publication.

At the same time, scientists observed 25 specimens of catsharks, and also for the first time obtained images of the white skate, which is endangered in the Mediterranean Sea.

Recall

About 1000 great white sharks disappeared from the bay near Gansbaai, South Africa, due to orca attacks. Researchers found that after orca attacks in 2017 and 2021, sharks massively abandoned their traditional habitats.

Orcas hunt great white sharks more and more often with a specific purpose - research 05.11.25, 21:24 • 3125 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Animals
Mediterranean Sea
Bild
South Africa