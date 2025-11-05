Orcas hunt great white sharks more and more often with a specific purpose - research

uken
08:20 PM • 1698 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
06:18 PM • 10197 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 16106 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 17239 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25506 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30670 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22174 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22322 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 32518 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22783 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters
November 5, 10:59 AM • 18351 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
November 5, 11:10 AM • 41487 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
November 5, 11:38 AM • 34181 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
November 5, 02:19 PM • 12924 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
03:25 PM • 11092 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
03:03 PM • 25501 views
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25501 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30666 views
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30666 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
November 5, 11:38 AM • 34246 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
November 5, 11:10 AM • 41571 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
November 5, 10:32 AM • 32516 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
03:25 PM • 11149 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
November 5, 02:19 PM • 12987 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
November 5, 08:51 AM • 32511 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
November 4, 04:38 PM • 37206 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
November 4, 12:13 PM • 50540 views
BM-21 "Grad"

Orcas hunt great white sharks more and more often with a specific purpose - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

Orcas hunt great white sharks for their energy-rich livers. Research shows that these predators use sophisticated tactics, attacking young sharks off the coast of Mexico.

Orcas hunt great white sharks using elaborate tactics, targeting their livers, which are particularly rich in energy.

UNN reports this with reference to Frontiers.

Details

While orcas were previously observed hunting adult great white sharks only in South Africa, new research data indicates that the hunting grounds of the largest and most powerful predators in the ocean are concentrated off the coast of Mexico. A team of marine biologists from the Latin American country documented several instances of sharks becoming part of the orcas' diet. This occurred in the summer of 2020 and the summer of 2022.

In both cases, animals from a pod in the Gulf of Mexico deliberately attacked young white sharks.

It turns out that the main target for orcas in this pursuit is the sharks' liver, which is "particularly rich in energy."

The research team also recorded a group of orcas in the Gulf of California using a specialized hunting method for young great white sharks. They would flip them over, paralyze them, and extract the liver to share it among group members.

According to research published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, these orcas, dubbed the "Montezuma pod," may be taking advantage of the local availability of a breeding ground for young sharks. There, it is easier to catch those who are young and less experienced.

"I think orcas that feed on elasmobranchs — sharks and rays — could hunt great white sharks anywhere if they wanted to," explained marine biologist Eric Higuera Rivas, co-author of the study.

"Such behavior reflects the developed intelligence of orcas, their strategic thinking, and their ability for social learning, as these techniques are passed down from generation to generation," he added.

Recall

About 1000 great white sharks disappeared from a bay near Gansbaai, South Africa, due to orca attacks. Researchers found that after orca attacks in 2017 and 2021, the sharks massively abandoned their traditional habitats.

Ukrainian scientists discovered the early return of humpback whales to the Antarctic Peninsula region, in the area where the Akademik Vernadsky polar station is located.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Animals
Mexico
South Africa