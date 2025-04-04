The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
In South Africa, a 7-year-old boy lost his hand after being attacked by a crocodile while fishing near the town of Brits. The boy was rescued by three people, but the hand could not be saved.
An Impala Mark 1 plane crashed during the West Coast Air Show in South Africa. Experienced pilot James O'Connell died, an investigation is underway.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool is no longer a desirable person in the country. Trump cut aid to South Africa over the land expropriation law.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit South Africa on April 10 for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The meeting is aimed at finding ways to peacefully resolve the war with Russia.
The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.
European officials are developing proposals to create a special defense fund to increase military investment. They are considering a “rearmament bank” and a special targeted instrument with a budget of 500 billion euros.
A petition to revoke Musk's Canadian citizenship has garnered 230,000 signatures because of his support for Trump and anti-Canadian statements. Musk, who heads the US DOGE Service, has called Canada a “fake country” and supports the idea of its joining the United States.
The Foreign Ministries of Russia and China have given different coverage to the meeting between Ministers Lavrov and Wang Yi at the G20 summit. Russia is trying to show more support for its position from China than is actually the case.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy saw no real desire for peace in Russia after Lavrov's speech at the G20. The UK will continue to support Ukraine by allocating 3 billion pounds annually.
At the G20 summit, China supported Trump's proposal to negotiate with the aggressor over the war in Ukraine without Kyiv's participation. US allies opposed this format and consolidated around Zelenskyy.
The President of Ukraine held a series of phone conversations with the leaders of South Africa, Finland, France, Denmark, Canada, and Norway. They discussed security issues, arms supplies, sanctions against the aggressor, and energy cooperation.
A meeting of G20 foreign ministers begins in Johannesburg to discuss global trade and the situation in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to participate, but Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is in attendance.
Meta has announced the construction of a 50,000 km submarine cable that will connect five continents. The project will have 24 fiber optic pairs and will be laid at a depth of up to 7000 meters.
Two American tourists were attacked by a shark in Bimini Bay in the Bahamas. Riley Decker, 20, and Summer Layman, 24, were rescued by friends and taken to a hospital in Florida.
The US President has signed a decree suspending the implementation of the 1977 anti-corruption law. The White House explains this by the need to make American companies more competitive in the international market.
Marco Rubio will not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg because he disagrees with South Africa's policies. He criticizes the country for expropriating private property and promoting DEI ideas.
Donald Trump has warned the BRICS countries about imposing 100% duties in case of an alternative currency. The statement came amid expectations of a decision on 25% duties for Canada and Mexico.
The International Astronomical Union has reported a 1. 2% chance of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with the Earth. The object measuring 40-100 meters has a hazard level 3 on the Torino scale.
About 1000 great white sharks have disappeared from the bay near the town of Gansbaai in South Africa due to killer whale attacks. Researchers have found that after killer whale attacks in 2017 and 2021, sharks left their traditional habitats en masse.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy said that the country is still evaluating the possibility of joining the BRICS. Unlike other invited countries that have already agreed to join, the Kingdom continues to analyze various aspects of membership.
The President dismissed Liubov Abravitova from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Mozambique. Rostyslav Tronenko was appointed in her place, as evidenced by the relevant decrees of the head of state.
The Government of Brazil has announced the official accession of Indonesia to BRICS as a full member. The decision was made on the basis of consensus after the presidential elections in Indonesia.
Donald Trump has denied suggestions that Elon Musk has “usurped” power after a week of political confrontations. Musk actively opposed the initial government funding bill, publishing more than 100 objections.
South Africa cannot invite Putin to the G20 summit in 2025 because of the ICC arrest warrant. A spokesperson for the South African president confirmed that the legal situation has remained unchanged since the BRICS summit.
Overfishing has reduced the number of sharks and rays by more than 50% since 1970. More than a third of chondrichthians are now threatened with extinction due to trapping, environmental degradation, and climate change.
Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa won the presidential election in Namibia with 57% of the vote. She will become the first female president in the country's history, extending the 34-year rule of the SWAPO Party.
Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.
More than 50% of human pathogens are amplified due to climate change, a new study has found. Extreme weather and human migration are creating new pathways for the spread of diseases, including dengue and West Nile virus.