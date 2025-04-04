South Africa

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15904 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29088 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64961 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214068 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122750 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391997 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310874 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213780 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244247 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255117 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132062 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214068 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391997 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254409 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310874 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3180 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14336 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45592 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

South Africa

News by theme

Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list

The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.

News of the World • April 2, 08:46 PM • 10396 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742699 views

In South Africa, a crocodile bit off the hand of a 7-year-old boy while fishing

In South Africa, a 7-year-old boy lost his hand after being attacked by a crocodile while fishing near the town of Brits. The boy was rescued by three people, but the hand could not be saved.

Society • March 26, 11:33 PM • 22222 views

In South Africa, a plane crashed during an airshow: an experienced pilot died

An Impala Mark 1 plane crashed during the West Coast Air Show in South Africa. Experienced pilot James O'Connell died, an investigation is underway.

News of the World • March 23, 02:38 AM • 19247 views

The US has declared the South African ambassador persona non grata due to racial tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool is no longer a desirable person in the country. Trump cut aid to South Africa over the land expropriation law.

News of the World • March 14, 10:47 PM • 19799 views

Zelensky and the President of South Africa will hold talks on the peaceful resolution of the war with the Russian Federation - Bloomberg

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit South Africa on April 10 for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The meeting is aimed at finding ways to peacefully resolve the war with Russia.

War • March 7, 09:32 AM • 12565 views

The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.

Health • February 28, 08:00 AM • 30021 views

Europe considers creation of a “rearmament bank” or defense fund with British participation - FT

European officials are developing proposals to create a special defense fund to increase military investment. They are considering a “rearmament bank” and a special targeted instrument with a budget of 500 billion euros.

News of the World • February 27, 08:43 AM • 30337 views

230 thousand Canadians demand to revoke Elon Musk's citizenship

A petition to revoke Musk's Canadian citizenship has garnered 230,000 signatures because of his support for Trump and anti-Canadian statements. Musk, who heads the US DOGE Service, has called Canada a “fake country” and supports the idea of its joining the United States.

News of the World • February 25, 03:08 PM • 28442 views

ISW explains how Russia distorts China's position on the war in Ukraine

The Foreign Ministries of Russia and China have given different coverage to the meeting between Ministers Lavrov and Wang Yi at the G20 summit. Russia is trying to show more support for its position from China than is actually the case.

War • February 21, 07:53 AM • 116565 views

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy: I don't see the Russians really wanting to achieve this peace

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy saw no real desire for peace in Russia after Lavrov's speech at the G20. The UK will continue to support Ukraine by allocating 3 billion pounds annually.

News of the World • February 21, 05:18 AM • 24489 views

China supports Trump's initiative to negotiate with Russia to end the war in Ukraine

At the G20 summit, China supported Trump's proposal to negotiate with the aggressor over the war in Ukraine without Kyiv's participation. US allies opposed this format and consolidated around Zelenskyy.

News of the World • February 21, 01:47 AM • 31695 views

Zelensky had phone conversations with leaders of 7 countries: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine held a series of phone conversations with the leaders of South Africa, Finland, France, Denmark, Canada, and Norway. They discussed security issues, arms supplies, sanctions against the aggressor, and energy cooperation.

War • February 21, 12:18 AM • 123966 views

G20 foreign ministers gather in South Africa to talk about Ukraine

A meeting of G20 foreign ministers begins in Johannesburg to discuss global trade and the situation in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to participate, but Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is in attendance.

Politics • February 20, 02:08 PM • 25881 views

Meta plans to lay an underwater internet cable covering the entire globe

Meta has announced the construction of a 50,000 km submarine cable that will connect five continents. The project will have 24 fiber optic pairs and will be laid at a depth of up to 7000 meters.

News of the World • February 18, 07:34 AM • 27518 views

In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water

Two American tourists were attacked by a shark in Bimini Bay in the Bahamas. Riley Decker, 20, and Summer Layman, 24, were rescued by friends and taken to a hospital in Florida.

News of the World • February 12, 09:57 PM • 26345 views

Trump orders suspension of the law prohibiting bribery of foreign officials

The US President has signed a decree suspending the implementation of the 1977 anti-corruption law. The White House explains this by the need to make American companies more competitive in the international market.

News of the World • February 11, 08:36 AM • 24650 views

US Secretary of State refuses to participate in the G20 summit in South Africa

Marco Rubio will not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg because he disagrees with South Africa's policies. He criticizes the country for expropriating private property and promoting DEI ideas.

News of the World • February 6, 12:37 PM • 26494 views

Trump again threatens BRICS with 100% tariffs if they try to replace the US dollar - Reuters

Donald Trump has warned the BRICS countries about imposing 100% duties in case of an alternative currency. The statement came amid expectations of a decision on 25% duties for Canada and Mexico.

News of the World • January 31, 07:28 AM • 30797 views

A large asteroid may collide with Earth in 2032: scientists estimate the level of danger

The International Astronomical Union has reported a 1. 2% chance of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with the Earth. The object measuring 40-100 meters has a hazard level 3 on the Torino scale.

News of the World • January 29, 04:50 PM • 32682 views

Killer whales drive a thousand white sharks out of a bay in South Africa

About 1000 great white sharks have disappeared from the bay near the town of Gansbaai in South Africa due to killer whale attacks. Researchers have found that after killer whale attacks in 2017 and 2021, sharks left their traditional habitats en masse.

News of the World • January 24, 01:54 PM • 111052 views

Saudi Arabia is still evaluating the possibility of joining BRICS - Minister of Economy

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy said that the country is still evaluating the possibility of joining the BRICS. Unlike other invited countries that have already agreed to join, the Kingdom continues to analyze various aspects of membership.

News of the World • January 20, 03:03 PM • 23027 views

Zelensky replaces Ukraine's ambassador to Mozambique: who will head the diplomatic mission

The President dismissed Liubov Abravitova from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Mozambique. Rostyslav Tronenko was appointed in her place, as evidenced by the relevant decrees of the head of state.

Politics • January 8, 11:25 PM • 24038 views

Indonesia has become a new member of BRICS

The Government of Brazil has announced the official accession of Indonesia to BRICS as a full member. The decision was made on the basis of consensus after the presidential elections in Indonesia.

Economy • January 6, 05:20 PM • 37022 views

“He will not become president": Trump speaks about Elon Musk's growing political influence

Donald Trump has denied suggestions that Elon Musk has “usurped” power after a week of political confrontations. Musk actively opposed the initial government funding bill, publishing more than 100 objections.

News of the World • December 23, 08:33 AM • 13883 views

South Africa won't invite Putin to G20 summit due to ICC warrant

South Africa cannot invite Putin to the G20 summit in 2025 because of the ICC arrest warrant. A spokesperson for the South African president confirmed that the legal situation has remained unchanged since the BRICS summit.

News of the World • December 15, 11:00 PM • 16936 views

Global study shows critical decline in shark and Stingray populations over 50 years

Overfishing has reduced the number of sharks and rays by more than 50% since 1970. More than a third of chondrichthians are now threatened with extinction due to trapping, environmental degradation, and climate change.

News of the World • December 8, 09:33 AM • 23342 views

For the first time in history, a woman has become president of Namibia

Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa won the presidential election in Namibia with 57% of the vote. She will become the first female president in the country's history, extending the 34-year rule of the SWAPO Party.

News of the World • December 4, 02:11 AM • 19634 views

Seven are already operating, and three will open soon: Zelensky on opening new embassies in Africa

Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.

Politics • November 23, 05:41 PM • 28298 views

Global warming accelerates the spread of dangerous pathogens

More than 50% of human pathogens are amplified due to climate change, a new study has found. Extreme weather and human migration are creating new pathways for the spread of diseases, including dengue and West Nile virus.

Health • November 21, 11:16 AM • 16226 views