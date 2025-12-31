$42.390.17
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 2452 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 19111 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 49231 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 35646 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 31730 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 29864 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21228 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19578 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24158 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Venezuela began shutting down oil wells due to US blockade - Bloomberg
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exit
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injured
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidays
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 49241 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children
In South Africa, at least 41 young men died after circumcision rituals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In South Africa, at least 41 young men died in November and December as a result of circumcision procedures during traditional initiation rituals. Minister of Traditional Affairs Velencosini Hlabisa blamed the negligence of schools and parents.

In South Africa, at least 41 young men died after circumcision rituals

At least 41 young men have died as a result of circumcision procedures during traditional initiation rites in South Africa in November and December, ABC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Traditional initiation is a rite of passage to manhood for young men, practiced annually by various ethnic groups in Africa, including in certain regions of South Africa. These include the Xhosa, Ndebele, Sotho, and Venda communities.

Typically, young men are isolated in initiation schools where they are taught cultural values and responsibilities as they mature. The circumcision part of the initiation annually leads to the deaths of some participants, forcing the government to intervene through legislative regulation.

Laws require initiation schools to register with authorities, but this has not stopped the proliferation of illegal initiation schools, which are linked to a significant number of deaths.

Parents are expected to pay for their children's stay at the initiation school for a set period, which for some becomes a financial motivation to open unregistered initiation schools.

Initiation periods usually fall during the winter (June–July) and summer (November–December) school holidays.

South Sudan army officer and soldiers arrested in connection with UN staffer's death19.12.25, 20:41 • 3987 views

South Africa's Minister of Traditional Affairs, Velankosini Hlabisa, told local broadcasters on Tuesday that 41 participants died during this year's summer initiation. He blamed negligence on the part of both initiation schools, including registered ones, and parents — for failing to adhere to safety standards and medical recommendations.

Hlabisa noted that among the unverified advice often given to young men is the recommendation to avoid drinking water, supposedly for faster healing.

Some initiation schools show negligence in adhering to medical standards. If you send your child to an initiation school and do not exercise any control, do not visit, do not check if the child is drinking water, you are putting them in danger.

- he said.

The Eastern Cape province has been identified as the epicenter of deaths among initiation participants, with 21 cases recorded there.

Hlabisa also reported that 41 people had been arrested in connection with the activities of illegal initiation schools, including parents who provided incorrect ages for their children to be enrolled.

Under South African law, only children aged 16 and over can be admitted to an initiation school with parental consent.

Traditional initiation is widely practiced in African communities, and the return of initiates is usually accompanied by joyous cultural celebrations.

Mass shooting at a tavern in South Africa, 9 dead21.12.25, 09:35 • 3897 views

Olga Rozgon

