South Sudan army officer and soldiers arrested in connection with UN staffer's death

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 8960 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 15829 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 15666 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 27970 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 22916 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 15680 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17038 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13301 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24744 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11329 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
96%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 17042 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 25620 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 5752 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 30624 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 31234 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 27970 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24744 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 31353 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30558 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56639 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 2750 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59916 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41822 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39999 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46194 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
The Guardian

South Sudan army officer and soldiers arrested in connection with UN staffer's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

UN staffer Bol Roch Mayol was found dead in South Sudan days after his detention. An army lieutenant and two soldiers were arrested after confessing to the murder.

South Sudan army officer and soldiers arrested in connection with UN staffer's death

A UN staff member was found dead in South Sudan days after being detained by security forces. An officer and soldiers of the South Sudanese army have been arrested, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Army Lt. Lino Mariak Chol and two other soldiers were arrested after confessing to the killing and revealing the location of the body, police spokesman Saninto Udol said. The body was found in a residential area on Thursday.

Bol Roch Mayol, a South Sudanese national, was taken from a UN vehicle by five South Sudanese soldiers on Monday after a routine patrol to a camp for displaced persons on the outskirts of the northern city of Wau. Mayol's vehicle stopped on the side of the road due to a flat tire, Udol said.

"We are devastated by the loss of our colleague," Anita Kiki Gbeho, Deputy Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan, said in a statement on Friday.

Mayol was a language assistant and had worked for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) since its inception in 2011.

UNMISS spokeswoman Priyanka Choudhury said that the authorities and the UN mission are trying to establish the exact cause of death.

Choudhury said UNMISS has no indication that the killing was ordered or planned.

Following his arrest on Monday, the UN contacted army command regarding Mayol's whereabouts, and UN officials were invited to visit military detention centers in Wau.

Gbeho stated that the killing was "unacceptable" and called for an immediate and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

The motive for the killing has not yet been established.

More than 100 people killed in attacks in Sudan - UN13.04.25, 00:29 • 3261 view

Addendum

South Sudan has long been one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers, and in 2025 the number of attacks and abductions increased. In the first half of the year, 25 humanitarian workers or contractors were killed or injured, compared to 15 in the same period of the previous year. The vast majority of humanitarian workers who were victims of violence were South Sudanese nationals, the UN reported.

Earlier this month, the United States warned that it could cut foreign aid to South Sudan, accusing the government of imposing exorbitant fees on humanitarian organizations and hindering their activities.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is scaling back its operations after a 15% budget cut. The cuts come amid a sharp resurgence of fighting that has killed more than 1,000 civilians, some of whom died in indiscriminate bombings or extrajudicial executions committed by security forces, the UN Human Rights Office reported.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
charity
South Sudan
United Nations
United States