Riek Machar, a longtime rival of President Salva Kiir, has been placed under house arrest. The UN mission called on the parties to exercise restraint amid rising tensions in the country.
A passenger plane crashed near oil fields in South Sudan, killing 20 people. The only survivor among 21 passengers on board, the plane was flying employees of an oil company.
In Norway, a bus carrying foreign tourists went off the E10 highway and ended up in the water, killing three people. Among the passengers were citizens of 8 countries, 11 people were hospitalized, and the rescue operation is ongoing.
The United States imposes visa sanctions on individuals in South Sudan who have not used the country's resources properly. The restrictions apply to those who did not fight corruption and human rights violations.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed its strong protest over the visit of the Pan-African Parliament delegation to the occupied territory of Donetsk region. The delegation from 12 African countries took part in a Russian propaganda campaign.
The pope called on the international community to reach a ceasefire on all fronts by Christmas. The pontiff prayed for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East and other conflict regions.
Devastating floods in South Sudan have forced 379,000 people to flee their homes and affected 1. 4 million people. The disaster covered 43 counties and the disputed Abyei region, causing an outbreak of malaria.
Under the guise of hotel internships, russia lures young women from Africa to a drone factory. The workers are subjected to exploitation, working without proper protection and under constant surveillance.
According to a report by Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide in 2023, up 31% from the previous year, with a sharp increase in Iran and Saudi Arabia.
In 2023, Ukraine was ranked 104th out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perceptions Index, improving its position by 3 points and receiving 36 points out of 100. Over the past 10 years since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has added 11 points, the largest increase among the current EU candidate countries.