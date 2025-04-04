South Sudan

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13027 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22880 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61525 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208539 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119734 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387459 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213213 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243953 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254965 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127420 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208539 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252208 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307614 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1056 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12196 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41984 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70093 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55997 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

South Sudan

South Sudan's First Vice President Placed Under Arrest: What Will Be the Consequences for the Country

Riek Machar, a longtime rival of President Salva Kiir, has been placed under house arrest. The UN mission called on the parties to exercise restraint amid rising tensions in the country.

News of the World • March 27, 07:46 AM • 26365 views

A passenger plane crashes in South Sudan, killing at least 20 people

A passenger plane crashed near oil fields in South Sudan, killing 20 people. The only survivor among 21 passengers on board, the plane was flying employees of an oil company.

News of the World • January 29, 01:15 PM • 23938 views

Three people died in a bus accident in Norway: details

In Norway, a bus carrying foreign tourists went off the E10 highway and ended up in the water, killing three people. Among the passengers were citizens of 8 countries, 11 people were hospitalized, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

News of the World • December 26, 11:35 PM • 18357 views

US imposes new visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials

The United States imposes visa sanctions on individuals in South Sudan who have not used the country's resources properly. The restrictions apply to those who did not fight corruption and human rights violations.

News of the World • December 21, 12:46 AM • 31809 views

African MPs visit occupied Donetsk region and make absurd statements. Ukraine reacted sharply

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed its strong protest over the visit of the Pan-African Parliament delegation to the occupied territory of Donetsk region. The delegation from 12 African countries took part in a Russian propaganda campaign.

War • December 16, 06:57 PM • 27594 views

​Pope calls for an agreement on a cease-fire on all fronts before Christmas

The pope called on the international community to reach a ceasefire on all fronts by Christmas. The pontiff prayed for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East and other conflict regions.

War • December 8, 03:22 PM • 51202 views

About 380 thousand people are forced to leave their homes in South Sudan due to floods

Devastating floods in South Sudan have forced 379,000 people to flee their homes and affected 1. 4 million people. The disaster covered 43 counties and the disputed Abyei region, causing an outbreak of malaria.

News of the World • November 10, 07:47 AM • 23461 views

russia is deceptively recruiting young african women to a factory for the collection of "shahed" in tatarstan - AР investigation

Under the guise of hotel internships, russia lures young women from Africa to a drone factory. The workers are subjected to exploitation, working without proper protection and under constant surveillance.

War • October 10, 08:42 AM • 11826 views

The number of executions in the world has increased by almost a third - Amnesty International

According to a report by Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide in 2023, up 31% from the previous year, with a sharp increase in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

News of the World • May 29, 09:06 AM • 23179 views

Ukraine has improved its position in the Corruption Perceptions Index: it received 36 points out of 100

In 2023, Ukraine was ranked 104th out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perceptions Index, improving its position by 3 points and receiving 36 points out of 100. Over the past 10 years since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has added 11 points, the largest increase among the current EU candidate countries.

Society • January 30, 09:24 AM • 28944 views