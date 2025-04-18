"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 10016 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24892 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44742 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50391 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89345 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83620 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138119 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52593 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125880 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81385 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9922 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60784 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124433 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138092 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125860 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9334 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12288 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13505 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38228 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52337 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13516 views

Disney+ will release an animated series about Darth Maul in 2026. Sam Witwer will once again voice the villain, and the action will unfold after "The Clone Wars".

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year
www.starwars.com

A new "Star Wars" animated series dedicated to Darth Maul will be released on Disney+ in 2026, with Sam Witwer returning to voice the iconic villain, Variety reports, UNN writes.

Details

News of the animated series, titled "Maul - Shadow Lord," was announced at the Star Wars celebration in Tokyo on Friday with Witwer. He has previously voiced Maul several times, including in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," as well as in the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Lucasfilm Director Dave Filoni and Vice President of Animation Athena Portillo showed a surprise short preview of the show during a panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lucasfilm Animation. The last frame of the anniversary video was from the new Maul series, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

During the panel after the announcement, Portillo said that fans can expect to learn a lot about Maul in the series. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you too much, but I can say that Sam Witwer's involvement in the series has been flawless," she said. "I am very glad that he is able to review the scripts and contribute to all of this. Dave Filoni and Sam created the character for animation, so it is very important to hear his thoughts on the depth of the character."

Witwer said that the series takes place "about a year" after the "clone wars", so he is "a little shaken up" after Asoka "kicked him to the curb".

"We're going to learn something new about this character," Witwer continued. "He has some other traits that you wouldn't think he has, but that fit in perfectly with what he's been through."

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date18.04.25, 08:50 • 65882 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,475.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.09