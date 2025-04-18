"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

A new "Star Wars" animated series dedicated to Darth Maul will be released on Disney+ in 2026, with Sam Witwer returning to voice the iconic villain, Variety reports, UNN writes.

Details

News of the animated series, titled "Maul - Shadow Lord," was announced at the Star Wars celebration in Tokyo on Friday with Witwer. He has previously voiced Maul several times, including in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," as well as in the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Lucasfilm Director Dave Filoni and Vice President of Animation Athena Portillo showed a surprise short preview of the show during a panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lucasfilm Animation. The last frame of the anniversary video was from the new Maul series, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

During the panel after the announcement, Portillo said that fans can expect to learn a lot about Maul in the series. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you too much, but I can say that Sam Witwer's involvement in the series has been flawless," she said. "I am very glad that he is able to review the scripts and contribute to all of this. Dave Filoni and Sam created the character for animation, so it is very important to hear his thoughts on the depth of the character."

Witwer said that the series takes place "about a year" after the "clone wars", so he is "a little shaken up" after Asoka "kicked him to the curb".

"We're going to learn something new about this character," Witwer continued. "He has some other traits that you wouldn't think he has, but that fit in perfectly with what he's been through."

