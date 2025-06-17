Tinder launches new Double Date feature

The Tinder dating app will release a "double dating" feature in July that will allow you to find a match in a group of four people.

UNN reports with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

Tinder announced on Tuesday the launch of a new "Double Date" feature that allows users to team up with friends and chat together with potential partners. That is, you will be able to link your profile with the profiles of three friends.

How it works

You invite a contact to create a pair by clicking on the "Double Date" icon in the upper right corner (important - only up to three invitations).

You can see profiles of other couples and like those you like.

That is, "double dating" allows you to view other paired users who share at least one of their individual preferences, such as gender and sexual orientation.

Once you get a like (one is enough, not necessarily a double), you open a traditional chat. And this opens the opportunity to write to each other and get to know each other better.

If all goes well, you can arrange a date

Comment

During early testing, users consistently told us that they felt more comfortable being themselves when paired with a friend, which often led to greater engagement. - explains Cleo Long, Head of Product Marketing, in a comment to TechCrunch.

The expert explained that it is the group chat format that helps to "melt the ice" and makes it easier to plan casual meetings - regardless of whether they develop into friendship, romantic relationships or something in between.

Reference

The launch of the new feature comes after Tinder's parent company, Match Group, reported a 5% drop in paid subscribers, which fell to 14.2 million in the first quarter in its dating apps.

Addition

The new option will debut in the United States and other markets in the near future. In Europe, the function will be fully operational from the beginning of next month.

Recall

Tinder users can now share details with friends of their upcoming dates, including name, location, date and time, using the new "Share My Date" feature.

In May 2024, Tinder's paid subscriber base fell 9% year-on-year to less than 10 million in the last quarter, missing analysts' estimates, as Match Group struggles to retain users amid price changes and lower consumer spending.