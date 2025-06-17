Tinder launches new Double Date feature

$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 67097 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 127534 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 121297 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 174331 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 159926 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 156387 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 130945 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106890 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179178 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83435 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Popular news
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 91862 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in NyvkyJune 17, 06:45 AM • 140254 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. June 17, 08:28 AM • 69378 views
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"11:15 AM • 11179 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 30329 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 2 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 260995 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 287388 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 309295 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 380130 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 3870 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 88153 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 102560 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 164047 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118109 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tinder launches new Double Date feature

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3366 views

In July, Tinder will release the Double Date feature, which will allow you to form groups of four to find partners. This will simplify dating and make the process more comfortable.

Tinder launches new Double Date feature

The Tinder dating app will release a "double dating" feature in July that will allow you to find a match in a group of four people.

UNN reports with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

Tinder announced on Tuesday the launch of a new "Double Date" feature that allows users to team up with friends and chat together with potential partners. That is, you will be able to link your profile with the profiles of three friends.

How it works

You invite a contact to create a pair by clicking on the "Double Date" icon in the upper right corner (important - only up to three invitations).

You can see profiles of other couples and like those you like.

That is, "double dating" allows you to view other paired users who share at least one of their individual preferences, such as gender and sexual orientation.

Once you get a like (one is enough, not necessarily a double), you open a traditional chat. And this opens the opportunity to write to each other and get to know each other better.

If all goes well, you can arrange a date

Comment

During early testing, users consistently told us that they felt more comfortable being themselves when paired with a friend, which often led to greater engagement. 

- explains Cleo Long, Head of Product Marketing, in a comment to TechCrunch.

The expert explained that it is the group chat format that helps to "melt the ice" and makes it easier to plan casual meetings - regardless of whether they develop into friendship, romantic relationships or something in between.

Reference

The launch of the new feature comes after Tinder's parent company, Match Group, reported a 5% drop in paid subscribers, which fell to 14.2 million in the first quarter in its dating apps.

Addition

The new option will debut in the United States and other markets in the near future. In Europe, the function will be fully operational from the beginning of next month.

Recall

Tinder users can now share details with friends of their upcoming dates, including name, location, date and time, using the new "Share My Date" feature.

In May 2024, Tinder's paid subscriber base fell 9% year-on-year to less than 10 million in the last quarter, missing analysts' estimates, as Match Group struggles to retain users amid price changes and lower consumer spending.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesUNN Lite
Europe
United States
Tesla
