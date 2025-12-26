"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination

Starting January 1, 2026, an updated National Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations will be launched, which includes new vaccines and provides for a change in the vaccination schedule. This was reported by the Ministry of Health (MoH), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that vaccination is one of the safest medical interventions, but a clear understanding of what to expect after the procedure will help you feel calm and confident.

There is a medical term "adverse event following immunization (AEFI)". This refers to a medically adverse event observed after immunization, which occurred within a 30-day observation period and does not necessarily have a causal link with the vaccine used. - explained the Ministry of Health.

They advised to remember: the fact that an event occurred after vaccination does not always mean that it occurred because of or as a result of it. This may simply be a coincidence (for example, the child had already caught a virus in kindergarten before visiting the doctor), separate events that occurred one after another, etc.

The expected reaction of the body to vaccination is a sign that the immune system is "training" and forming an immune response (at the same time, the absence of a reaction to vaccination is also a variant of the norm). Such reactions usually pass on their own within a few days; there is no need to sound the alarm if there is no significant disturbance in the child's behavior. - doctors advise.

It is indicated that slight redness, swelling or mild pain at the injection site, a moderate increase in temperature, mild lethargy or headache are a normal temporary reaction of the body to the administered vaccine. Real severe reactions to vaccination are extremely rare. For example, a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) is 1 case per million doses administered. That is, encountering such a reaction is less likely than being struck by lightning.

There is also a reaction associated with fear during immunization. This refers to nausea, dizziness, fainting and other conditions that may occur in a person being vaccinated due to stress. This is not directly related to the vaccine being administered and can also manifest after any other injection. - clarified the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, they advise, regardless of whether the child's condition is related to the vaccination, in the presence of so-called "red flags", to seek medical help immediately, so as not to "blame" threatening symptoms on the vaccination, but to rule out potentially dangerous diseases and conditions.

"Red flags" are pronounced changes in the child's behavior. For example, refusal to drink, fever with convulsions, clouding of consciousness, appearance of a rash, inability to bend the neck, symptoms of other serious diseases, etc. - doctors said.

According to the WHO, vaccination saves up to 5 million lives worldwide every year by preventing deadly infectious diseases, and this is the best proof that the risks of dangerous infections are incomparably higher than the risks of vaccination.

