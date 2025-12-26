$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:47 AM • 1652 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 4400 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 17838 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 63439 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 64384 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 79037 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 39370 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 28459 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 21335 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 69441 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
6.3m/s
82%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNSDecember 25, 09:59 PM • 8368 views
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 9544 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 9056 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 4232 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 5480 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 63428 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 69436 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 50914 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 85473 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 69366 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Rustem Umerov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 15391 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 19250 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 20288 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 23087 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 29381 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The Times

"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4420 views

From January 1, 2026, Ukraine will update the National Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations, which will include new vaccines and a revised schedule. The Ministry of Health explains that adverse events after immunization are not always related to the vaccine, and serious reactions are extremely rare.

"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination

Starting January 1, 2026, an updated National Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations will be launched, which includes new vaccines and provides for a change in the vaccination schedule. This was reported by the Ministry of Health (MoH), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that vaccination is one of the safest medical interventions, but a clear understanding of what to expect after the procedure will help you feel calm and confident.

There is a medical term "adverse event following immunization (AEFI)". This refers to a medically adverse event observed after immunization, which occurred within a 30-day observation period and does not necessarily have a causal link with the vaccine used.

- explained the Ministry of Health.

Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine14.12.25, 12:14 • 43089 views

They advised to remember: the fact that an event occurred after vaccination does not always mean that it occurred because of or as a result of it. This may simply be a coincidence (for example, the child had already caught a virus in kindergarten before visiting the doctor), separate events that occurred one after another, etc.

The expected reaction of the body to vaccination is a sign that the immune system is "training" and forming an immune response (at the same time, the absence of a reaction to vaccination is also a variant of the norm). Such reactions usually pass on their own within a few days; there is no need to sound the alarm if there is no significant disturbance in the child's behavior.

- doctors advise.

The Ministry of Health explained the reasons for the shortage of flu vaccines in Ukraine03.12.25, 11:19 • 3229 views

It is indicated that slight redness, swelling or mild pain at the injection site, a moderate increase in temperature, mild lethargy or headache are a normal temporary reaction of the body to the administered vaccine. Real severe reactions to vaccination are extremely rare. For example, a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) is 1 case per million doses administered. That is, encountering such a reaction is less likely than being struck by lightning.

There is also a reaction associated with fear during immunization. This refers to nausea, dizziness, fainting and other conditions that may occur in a person being vaccinated due to stress. This is not directly related to the vaccine being administered and can also manifest after any other injection.

- clarified the Ministry of Health.

New study confirmed the effectiveness of HPV vaccination24.11.25, 10:42 • 3370 views

At the same time, they advise, regardless of whether the child's condition is related to the vaccination, in the presence of so-called "red flags", to seek medical help immediately, so as not to "blame" threatening symptoms on the vaccination, but to rule out potentially dangerous diseases and conditions.

"Red flags" are pronounced changes in the child's behavior. For example, refusal to drink, fever with convulsions, clouding of consciousness, appearance of a rash, inability to bend the neck, symptoms of other serious diseases, etc.

- doctors said.

According to the WHO, vaccination saves up to 5 million lives worldwide every year by preventing deadly infectious diseases, and this is the best proof that the risks of dangerous infections are incomparably higher than the risks of vaccination.

Recall

From January 1, 2026, the Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations in Ukraine will be updated, covering 11 infectious diseases, including HPV for girls aged 12-13. Changes will affect vaccination schemes against hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, BCG, and a complete transition to inactivated polio vaccine.

Nine-valent HPV vaccine arrived in Ukraine for mandatory vaccination starting in 202624.12.25, 17:15 • 3200 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Health
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
World Health Organization