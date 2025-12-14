$42.270.00
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 24991 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 48417 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 35015 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 34949 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 29501 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 18724 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18357 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16111 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 14153 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

After a month-long shortage, the flu vaccine has started to reappear in private clinics and pharmacies in Ukraine. The available vaccines are "Vaxigrip Tetra" and "GC Flu," the supply volumes of which were smaller than usual.

Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine

After more than a month of influenza vaccine shortage in Ukraine, it has started to reappear in private clinics. The influenza vaccine has begun to arrive at private medical facilities. This was confirmed to UNN by two capital medical networks.

Details

Two vaccines are used in Ukraine: "Vaxigrip Tetra" from Sanofi and "GC Flu" produced by Biopharma Corp.

However, this year the volumes of delivered vaccines were smaller than usual, and a shortage arose already in October.

As explained by the Ministry of Health, the supply volumes of influenza vaccine are regulated by private suppliers, as this vaccination is not mandatory. In addition, from next year, the world is transitioning from quadrivalent to trivalent vaccines, and the total volume of vaccines produced for the 2025-2026 epidemic season was somewhat smaller.

It should be added that vaccines have also started to appear for sale in some pharmacies.

A new wave of flu is spreading across the world: doctors are concerned about the H3N2 strain11.12.25, 20:32 • 8495 views

Lilia Podolyak

Health
Pharmacy
Ukraine