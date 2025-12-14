Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine

After more than a month of influenza vaccine shortage in Ukraine, it has started to reappear in private clinics. The influenza vaccine has begun to arrive at private medical facilities. This was confirmed to UNN by two capital medical networks.

Two vaccines are used in Ukraine: "Vaxigrip Tetra" from Sanofi and "GC Flu" produced by Biopharma Corp.

However, this year the volumes of delivered vaccines were smaller than usual, and a shortage arose already in October.

As explained by the Ministry of Health, the supply volumes of influenza vaccine are regulated by private suppliers, as this vaccination is not mandatory. In addition, from next year, the world is transitioning from quadrivalent to trivalent vaccines, and the total volume of vaccines produced for the 2025-2026 epidemic season was somewhat smaller.

It should be added that vaccines have also started to appear for sale in some pharmacies.

