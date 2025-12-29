Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision

Starting January 1, 2026, Ukrainian citizens will pay UAH 4.32 per 1 kWh of electricity. This tariff will remain in effect until April 30 of the following year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Details

The government extended the mechanism of imposing special obligations on market participants for this period - until then, the date was October 31, 2025.

Recall

At its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Winter Passage Plan - a single roadmap for all ministries and services.

In addition, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the price of natural gas for the population and budgetary institutions will remain unchanged until March 31, 2026.