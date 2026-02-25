Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy

Another round of nuclear rhetoric from Russia and personally from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is linked to its military failures and attempts at political pressure ahead of international negotiations. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, nuclear threats appear every time Russia fails to achieve its goals on the battlefield.

"Usually, when Russia fails to win on the battlefield, they start looking for nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine. There are no nuclear weapons in Ukraine, unfortunately," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He reminded that Ukraine voluntarily gave up its nuclear arsenal, and Moscow's accusations are groundless.

"You know all the circumstances when Ukraine had these weapons and when it didn't. Thanks to what and thanks to whom this happened," the President noted.

In his opinion, the current statements by the Kremlin are an element of political pressure and preparation for negotiation processes.

"I think this is preparation for trilateral meetings, and it is also such political pressure," Zelenskyy said.

The President also drew attention to the fact that Russian nuclear rhetoric could be a reaction to discussions in Europe regarding security mechanisms.

"Perhaps this is Russia's response to what Europe is thinking about the nuclear umbrella," he added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized the danger of such statements and called on nuclear states to react.

"It seems to me that they always play dangerously with these words. I would very much like other countries, primarily the United States, to react to this and give them an appropriate message," the President stated.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, for his part, also emphasized the unacceptability of nuclear threats.

"Threats of nuclear weapons are unacceptable. This must sound very clear," he said.

Recall

The UK government reacted to Russia's statements regarding nuclear weapons. This was called an attempt by Putin to distract attention from actions in Ukraine, with no truth in these accusations.