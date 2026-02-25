$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
12:46 PM • 1690 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 4428 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 11145 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 14186 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 19954 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 18491 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 17131 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 21945 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 28302 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 22951 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
86%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man opened fire on TCC servicemen in LutskFebruary 25, 03:43 AM • 10071 views
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNSFebruary 25, 05:31 AM • 5560 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 14635 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 14991 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 7828 views
Publications
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 11149 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 41368 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 51582 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 69088 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 85985 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jonas Gahr Støre
Ruslan Kravchenko
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 16532 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 20232 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 22551 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 27137 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 35525 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
NASAMS
Truth Social

Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1722 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia's nuclear threats are linked to its military failures and political pressure ahead of negotiations. He emphasized that Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, and Moscow's accusations are baseless.

Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy

Another round of nuclear rhetoric from Russia and personally from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is linked to its military failures and attempts at political pressure ahead of international negotiations. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, nuclear threats appear every time Russia fails to achieve its goals on the battlefield.

"Usually, when Russia fails to win on the battlefield, they start looking for nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine. There are no nuclear weapons in Ukraine, unfortunately," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He reminded that Ukraine voluntarily gave up its nuclear arsenal, and Moscow's accusations are groundless.

"You know all the circumstances when Ukraine had these weapons and when it didn't. Thanks to what and thanks to whom this happened," the President noted.

In his opinion, the current statements by the Kremlin are an element of political pressure and preparation for negotiation processes.

"I think this is preparation for trilateral meetings, and it is also such political pressure," Zelenskyy said.

The President also drew attention to the fact that Russian nuclear rhetoric could be a reaction to discussions in Europe regarding security mechanisms.

"Perhaps this is Russia's response to what Europe is thinking about the nuclear umbrella," he added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized the danger of such statements and called on nuclear states to react.

"It seems to me that they always play dangerously with these words. I would very much like other countries, primarily the United States, to react to this and give them an appropriate message," the President stated.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, for his part, also emphasized the unacceptability of nuclear threats.

"Threats of nuclear weapons are unacceptable. This must sound very clear," he said.

Recall

The UK government reacted to Russia's statements regarding nuclear weapons. This was called an attempt by Putin to distract attention from actions in Ukraine, with no truth in these accusations.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Jonas Gahr Støre
Norway
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine