Norway allocates an additional $95 million for gas imports to Ukraine through the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development. The funds will be used to purchase gas from Western sources for the needs of the population and enterprises.
According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, Norway is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine. The aid includes support for the government, municipalities and society.
Zelenskyy and Støre's meeting has begun in Oslo. They will discuss security guarantees, the supply of F-16s, artillery,
investments in weapons production and a joint European plan.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is initiating negotiations to expand support for Ukraine in 2024. Previously, the
country had already allocated 155 billion kroner in aid until 2030 under the Nansen program.