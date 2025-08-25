Ukraine and the US are preparing a meeting this week regarding possible negotiations with Russia - Zelenskyy

$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 41580 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 45839 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 25993 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 37304 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 50552 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 44009 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 39331 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 67496 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 100498 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 19747 views
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one dayAugust 25, 04:31 AM • 17775 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo06:04 AM • 19086 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot dead06:05 AM • 8042 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 23002 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 41572 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 45831 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 67493 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 100493 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 66602 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Jonas Gahr Støre
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Norway
Europe
Mukachevo
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 20133 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 57894 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 42301 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 42249 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 44537 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Euro
Ammunition
Chevrolet Aveo

Ukraine and the US are preparing a meeting this week regarding possible negotiations with Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Zelenskyy announced a meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams to discuss possible negotiations with Russia. The meeting will take place at the end of the week.

Ukraine and the US are preparing a meeting this week regarding possible negotiations with Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting between the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams is planned for the end of the week to discuss possible negotiations between our state and Russia. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv on Monday, as reported by an UNN correspondent.

Details

"And today there will be a meeting with (US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith) Kellogg to continue this topic, in preparation for a possible future meeting with the Russian side. At the end of the week, there will be a meeting of the Ukrainian team and the American team," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv, as he announced on social media.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Keith Kellogg
Jonas Gahr Støre
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Chevrolet Aveo
Ukraine
Kyiv