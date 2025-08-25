Ukraine and the US are preparing a meeting this week regarding possible negotiations with Russia - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy announced a meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams to discuss possible negotiations with Russia. The meeting will take place at the end of the week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting between the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams is planned for the end of the week to discuss possible negotiations between our state and Russia. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv on Monday, as reported by an UNN correspondent.
Details
"And today there will be a meeting with (US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith) Kellogg to continue this topic, in preparation for a possible future meeting with the Russian side. At the end of the week, there will be a meeting of the Ukrainian team and the American team," Zelenskyy said.
Addition
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv, as he announced on social media.