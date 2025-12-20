$42.340.00
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

On the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit the Russian military ship of project 22460 "Okhotnik" in the Caspian Sea. A Lukoil drilling platform and an RSP-6M2 radar system in occupied Crimea were also hit.

Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit a Russian warship of project 22460 "Okhotnik". This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

This ship was patrolling the Caspian Sea near an oil and gas production platform. As noted by the General Staff, several Ukrainian drones hit this ship. The extent of the damage and the hull number of the vessel are being clarified.

In addition, a drilling platform at the Filanovsky oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea was hit.

The facility belongs to the company "Lukoil". The platform provides oil and gas production and is involved in providing the armed forces of the Russian aggressor. Its further operational capability and the scale of damage are being clarified.

- stated the General Staff.

But that's not all: the RSP-6M2 radar system was hit in the Krasnosilske area, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. This system is designed to regulate air traffic, in particular for accurate aircraft landing in conditions of poor visibility.

Recall

Yesterday, December 19, 165 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched three missile and 55 air strikes, dropping 150 guided aerial bombs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

