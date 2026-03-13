"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duet

People's Artists of Ukraine Kateryna Buzhynska and Viktor Pavlik presented a joint work — a new version of the song "Zorepad" (Meteor Shower). The romantic composition, which tells about love that endures through years, separations, and trials, received a new sound and was performed as a touching duet by two iconic Ukrainian voices. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artists' press service.

"Zorepad" is a lyrical story about feelings that do not fade with time. At the heart of the composition is the image of a starry sky, spring dreams, and bright hope that guides loving hearts even when life takes them on different paths.

The idea to record a duet version of the song arose on the eve of Viktor Pavlik's big solo concert, which will take place on March 21 at the National Palace "Ukraine" accompanied by the Presidential Symphony Orchestra. It is there that the artists plan to perform "Zorepad" together.

As Viktor Pavlik said, this song has a special history, and the idea of a duet itself appeared during the preparation for the concert.

Katia and I have known each other for many years — this year will mark 30 years of our acquaintance. When we started preparing the program for my solo concert at the Palace "Ukraine", we reviewed the repertoire and decided that this particular song would sound very organically as a duet. It is very bright, lyrical, about feelings that stay with people for a lifetime - shared the artist.

Kateryna Buzhynska admits that for her, this song became special also because of the atmosphere of sincerity and romance it carries.

For me, "Zorepad" is a song about true feelings that can overcome any distances and years. When Viktor and I decided to sing it together, I felt that this story was acquiring new meaning. Our voices blended very harmoniously, and I am sure that listeners will feel the atmosphere of warmth and light that we put into every note - said the singer.

The warm and recognizable voices of Buzhynska and Pavlik create a special atmosphere of romance, nostalgia, and faith in love in the song. It is this emotional sincerity that makes "Zorepad" a composition that easily resonates with listeners.

The lyrics of the song were written by the famous Ukrainian poet Mykola Synhaivskyi, and the music was composed by Marian Hadenko. The new sound of the composition was created by sound producer Andriy Ihnatchenko, who gave the song a modern musical palette while preserving its classic lyricism.

"Zorepad" is already available on all major music platforms, and the live premiere of the duet will be heard by audiences at Viktor Pavlik's big concert in Kyiv.