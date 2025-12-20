Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$42.340.00
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
11:26 PM • 11563 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
10:10 PM • 9446 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 17409 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 29322 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 25580 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 46312 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 34727 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 19003 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19384 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
Publications
Exclusives
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 12855 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in UkraineDecember 19, 05:27 PM • 10454 views
Russian tanker Hyperion first to break Trump's naval blockade in VenezuelaPhotoDecember 19, 05:44 PM • 3762 views
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - Zelenskyy10:32 PM • 3602 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhoto01:09 AM • 4104 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 46312 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 31754 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 40864 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 36200 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 61884 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Hungary
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 12864 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 62887 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 44623 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 42589 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 48749 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Washington Post
Iron dome

Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The SBU detained a Russian agent in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast who was attempting to set up "video traps" on Dnipro highways to spy on columns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrator collected data on the quantity and types of military equipment of the Defense Forces moving to the front line.

Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in Dnipropetrovsk region who tried to install "video traps" on highways to monitor the columns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrator, recruited by the Russian special services, collected data on armored vehicles, checkpoints, and key bridges, planning to transmit information to the enemy via online broadcast. Investigators reported suspicion of treason, he faces life imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another Russian agent in Dnipropetrovsk region. The perpetrator tracked the number and types of military equipment of the Defense Forces that were moving towards the front line.

To make his task easier and collect intelligence covertly, the suspect tried to find an abandoned garage near one of the main highways at the exit from the regional center. There he was going to set up an "observation post"

- the post says.

According to the investigation, the order of the Russian Federation was carried out by a shift supervisor from the security of a local plant, recruited by Russian special services. He came to the attention of the Rashists when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

After being recruited for the promise of "quick part-time work" from the occupiers, the man first collected the coordinates of checkpoints and key bridges through which Ukrainian armored vehicles travel across the Dnieper. For this, the agent "traveled" by public transport around the city and its environs, where he covertly recorded the geolocations of objects that the enemy planned to attack from the air. Then he received instructions from a curator from the Russian Federation: to equip an "ambush" with a mini-camera and online broadcast near the interregional highway. With the help of the video device, the Rashists hoped to track the flows of military columns and their numbers during the planning of Russian combat operations.

- reports the Security Service of Ukraine.

SBU officers thwarted enemy plans, exposed the agent in advance and detained him at his place of residence.

During searches, a smartphone with an anonymous chat in a messenger was seized from him, in which he coordinated his actions with the curator.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Two FSB informants, exposed in Khmelnytskyi region in April 2024, were sentenced to 12 and 10 years in prison. They installed hidden mini-cameras near operational airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in western Ukraine to track combat aircraft.

Adjusted the Rashists' attacks on ammunition depots and drones: an RF "mole" in the Defense Forces was detained17.12.25, 10:25 • 3516 views

Vita Zelenetska

