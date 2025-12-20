Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in Dnipropetrovsk region who tried to install "video traps" on highways to monitor the columns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrator, recruited by the Russian special services, collected data on armored vehicles, checkpoints, and key bridges, planning to transmit information to the enemy via online broadcast. Investigators reported suspicion of treason, he faces life imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another Russian agent in Dnipropetrovsk region. The perpetrator tracked the number and types of military equipment of the Defense Forces that were moving towards the front line.

To make his task easier and collect intelligence covertly, the suspect tried to find an abandoned garage near one of the main highways at the exit from the regional center. There he was going to set up an "observation post" - the post says.

According to the investigation, the order of the Russian Federation was carried out by a shift supervisor from the security of a local plant, recruited by Russian special services. He came to the attention of the Rashists when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

After being recruited for the promise of "quick part-time work" from the occupiers, the man first collected the coordinates of checkpoints and key bridges through which Ukrainian armored vehicles travel across the Dnieper. For this, the agent "traveled" by public transport around the city and its environs, where he covertly recorded the geolocations of objects that the enemy planned to attack from the air. Then he received instructions from a curator from the Russian Federation: to equip an "ambush" with a mini-camera and online broadcast near the interregional highway. With the help of the video device, the Rashists hoped to track the flows of military columns and their numbers during the planning of Russian combat operations. - reports the Security Service of Ukraine.

SBU officers thwarted enemy plans, exposed the agent in advance and detained him at his place of residence.

During searches, a smartphone with an anonymous chat in a messenger was seized from him, in which he coordinated his actions with the curator.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Two FSB informants, exposed in Khmelnytskyi region in April 2024, were sentenced to 12 and 10 years in prison. They installed hidden mini-cameras near operational airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in western Ukraine to track combat aircraft.

