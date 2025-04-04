Security Service of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4484 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12402 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54627 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196301 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113540 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375433 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300408 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243407 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254721 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116753 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196301 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375433 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246983 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300408 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10079 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34030 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62409 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48495 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118832 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Security Service of Ukraine

News by theme

The Court of Appeal reduced the sentence of ex-judge Chaus

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaints and reduced the sentence of Mykola Chaus to 8. 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. He is accused of extortion and receiving a bribe of 150 thousand dollars.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 04:28 PM • 10740 views

A prosecutor was detained in Lviv region for demanding a bribe of 5 thousand dollars

The prosecutor demanded 5,000 US dollars for closing a criminal proceeding regarding fraud of 400,000 hryvnias. An investigation is currently underway, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

Politics • April 2, 11:11 PM • 16197 views

Agents of the Russian GRU preparing a terrorist attack were detained in Lviv

The SBU detained two agents of the Russian GRU in Lviv who were planning a terrorist attack. They were to blow up a police station with a disguised bomb, one of the perpetrators was to be a 22-year-old Kyiv resident.

War • April 2, 08:28 AM • 20200 views

Propagandist Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine: he is now in pre-trial detention

The SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service and Polish law enforcement officers detained Kyrylo Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, in the EU. He was deported to Ukraine, where he is currently in pre-trial detention.

War • April 1, 01:57 PM • 31900 views

Allowed soldiers to work at private service stations instead of serving: leadership of a military unit exposed in Lviv

A scheme was exposed in Lviv, where the leadership of a military unit allowed soldiers not to serve, but to work at service stations for money. Officials face up to 12 years in prison.

War • March 28, 04:50 PM • 36587 views

Hostile advertising posters found in Lviv's electric transport, investigation underway

Hostile advertising discovered in Lviv's electric transport. City authorities and law enforcement are taking measures, transport is being checked and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating.

Crimes and emergencies • March 28, 04:06 PM • 34965 views

SBU detained an FSB agent who was preparing explosion near TCR in Kherson

The SBU thwarted an FSB terrorist attack: an agent was detained who was supposed to detonate explosives near the TCR in Kherson. He received the task via Telegram, and previously set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

War • March 27, 09:09 AM • 31474 views

Komarnytskyi case: in Zakarpattia region police officers were dismissed and notified of suspicions after new facts emerged

Two employees of the Department of Strategic Investigations have been dismissed and declared suspects. The head of the department has also been dismissed for involvement in illegal activities.

Politics • March 27, 08:46 AM • 31165 views

The court kept Colonel Lapin in custody and ordered him to be taken to the hospital for treatment

The Pechersk Court kept Illya Lapin in custody, who is suspected of improper defense of Kharkiv region. The court ordered Lapin to be taken to the hospital, in response he declared a hunger strike.

War • March 26, 05:34 PM • 45595 views

Poll: Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service the most, and officials the least

According to the Razumkov Center, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service have the highest level of trust (93. 5% and 85.5%). The greatest distrust is towards officials (79%) and political parties (77%).

Society • March 25, 12:35 PM • 24538 views

Shmyhal announced the further progress of the MSEK reform – what has already been done

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced the continuation of the MSEK reform, where 1440 teams assess people's needs. A decision has already been made regarding 90,000 people, and the former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK reduced the bail to 230 million.

Politics • March 25, 12:20 PM • 19566 views

International Day of the Unborn Child and SBU Day: What else is celebrated on March 25

March 25 is the International Day of the Unborn Child, the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine, World Retrospective Day and the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery.

Society • March 25, 04:30 AM • 193895 views

The National Police stated that they are planning to strengthen security measures near the departments to counter terrorist attacks

Patrolling, metal detectors and vehicle inspection are the main measures. Since the beginning of the year, four police officers have died in terrorist attacks.

War • March 24, 01:14 PM • 9812 views

Explosion at the police station in Odesa region: the identity of the deceased has been established, the version of the order by the Russian special services is not excluded

The identity of the woman who died in the explosion at the police station in Odesa region has been established. The version of the involvement of the Russian special services in the organization of the terrorist attack is being considered.

War • March 24, 12:42 PM • 23686 views

SBU qualified the explosion in the police building in Odesa region as an attempted terrorist act

SBU is investigating the explosion in the police building in Odesa region as a terrorist act. A woman who brought a package with explosives died, three police officers were injured.

Crimes and emergencies • March 23, 08:14 PM • 30457 views

General Staff confirmed the damage to the "Engels" airfield in Saratov region

On the night of March 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the "Engels" airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. A fire, explosions and detonation of ammunition were recorded.

War • March 20, 10:29 AM • 12619 views

Murder of activist Hanul: police said there were no requests for protection

Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that Hanul did not apply for personal protection after the detention of the suspect in threats. The activist was shot dead in Odesa on March 14.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 03:45 PM • 20229 views

Hanul murder: National Police does not rule out the involvement of Russian special services

The National Police is considering the version that the murder of Demyan Hanul was ordered by Russian special services. The President ordered to involve all forces in the investigation of the crime in Odesa.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 03:27 PM • 18307 views

Life sentence for Russian militant Petrovsky: Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence

Russian militant Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Finland for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence.

War • March 14, 10:09 AM • 16255 views

Corruption and scandals are destroying "Forests of Ukraine": millions in losses for the state

SE "Forests of Ukraine" is drowning in corruption, illegal logging and abuse. The reform has failed, and corrupt officials are getting rich, causing millions in losses to the state.

Crimes and emergencies • March 12, 02:08 PM • 209388 views

Corrected strikes on Sloviansk: SBU detained an agent of the GRU in Donetsk region

The SBU detained a local resident who helped her brother, an agent of the Russian Federation, to collect intelligence about the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The woman adjusted missile and bomb and artillery strikes by the enemy on the defenders of Sloviansk.

War • March 12, 01:22 AM • 20089 views

General Staff confirmed the strike on the Moscow oil refinery at night and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

War • March 11, 12:09 PM • 21369 views

Improper defense of Kharkiv region: the court upheld the preventive measure for General Halushkin

The Kyiv Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of General Yuriy Halushkin, who is suspected in the case of improper defense of the Kharkiv region. The court upheld the preventive measure of detention until March 23 without the possibility of bail.

War • March 10, 01:37 PM • 15395 views

Letters of thanks were written to Putin: a cell of former communists in Cherkasy, which coordinated with Symonenko, has been exposed

In Cherkasy, the SBU uncovered an underground group of 4 former communists who supported the aggression of the Russian Federation. The criminals wrote letters to Putin calling for the restoration of the USSR and justified the war crimes of the occupiers.

War • March 10, 11:53 AM • 19635 views

SBU detained an FSB "mole" in the State Space Agency during a meeting

The SBU counterintelligence uncovered and detained a high-ranking official of the State Space Agency who was working for the FSB. The agent had access to classified information about military facilities and satellite imagery.

War • March 8, 10:59 AM • 22790 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another 8 arsonists: among them are minors and a repeat offender-thief

In three regions of Ukraine, 8 individuals have been detained for setting fire to facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia and military vehicles on the orders of the Russian Federation. Among those detained are four minors from Kharkiv region, three individuals from Odesa region, and one arsonist from Vinnytsia region.

War • March 7, 04:09 PM • 21943 views

46 children were abducted during the capture of Kherson: suspicion has been reported against the heads of the Crimean "Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation"

The Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicion against two heads of the Crimean "Ministry of Health" of the Russian Federation for the abduction of children from Kherson. Skorupskyi and Liaskovskyi transported 46 children aged 1 to 5 years to Simferopol.

War • March 6, 11:28 AM • 15998 views

A fraudster was detained in Kyiv region, who profited from the relatives of prisoners of war

The man swindled over 80 thousand hryvnias from the relatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, promising information about the prisoners and the missing. The criminal was caught while receiving another payment of 26 thousand hryvnias.

War • March 5, 08:39 PM • 25914 views

A fraudster who deceived the families of Ukrainian prisoners has been detained in Kharkiv

The Security Service of Ukraine and the police detained a Kharkiv resident who posed as a volunteer for prisoner exchanges and extorted money from their relatives. The perpetrator, who created a fake Telegram channel, faces up to 8 years in prison.

War • March 5, 02:52 PM • 19558 views

In Kharkiv, 470 "fake" certificates of disability group assignment issued by the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) have been canceled

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) annulled 470 fake disability certificates issued by the MSEC in Kharkiv. 13 officials sold the documents to draft evaders for 2,000 to 5,000 dollars, causing the state losses of 2.4 million UAH per month.

Crimes and emergencies • March 5, 11:57 AM • 15371 views