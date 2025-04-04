The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaints and reduced the sentence of Mykola Chaus to 8. 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. He is accused of extortion and receiving a bribe of 150 thousand dollars.
The prosecutor demanded 5,000 US dollars for closing a criminal proceeding regarding fraud of 400,000 hryvnias. An investigation is currently underway, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.
The SBU detained two agents of the Russian GRU in Lviv who were planning a terrorist attack. They were to blow up a police station with a disguised bomb, one of the perpetrators was to be a 22-year-old Kyiv resident.
The SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service and Polish law enforcement officers detained Kyrylo Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, in the EU. He was deported to Ukraine, where he is currently in pre-trial detention.
A scheme was exposed in Lviv, where the leadership of a military unit allowed soldiers not to serve, but to work at service stations for money. Officials face up to 12 years in prison.
Hostile advertising discovered in Lviv's electric transport. City authorities and law enforcement are taking measures, transport is being checked and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating.
The SBU thwarted an FSB terrorist attack: an agent was detained who was supposed to detonate explosives near the TCR in Kherson. He received the task via Telegram, and previously set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.
Two employees of the Department of Strategic Investigations have been dismissed and declared suspects. The head of the department has also been dismissed for involvement in illegal activities.
The Pechersk Court kept Illya Lapin in custody, who is suspected of improper defense of Kharkiv region. The court ordered Lapin to be taken to the hospital, in response he declared a hunger strike.
According to the Razumkov Center, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service have the highest level of trust (93. 5% and 85.5%). The greatest distrust is towards officials (79%) and political parties (77%).
Prime Minister Shmyhal announced the continuation of the MSEK reform, where 1440 teams assess people's needs. A decision has already been made regarding 90,000 people, and the former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK reduced the bail to 230 million.
March 25 is the International Day of the Unborn Child, the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine, World Retrospective Day and the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery.
Patrolling, metal detectors and vehicle inspection are the main measures. Since the beginning of the year, four police officers have died in terrorist attacks.
The identity of the woman who died in the explosion at the police station in Odesa region has been established. The version of the involvement of the Russian special services in the organization of the terrorist attack is being considered.
SBU is investigating the explosion in the police building in Odesa region as a terrorist act. A woman who brought a package with explosives died, three police officers were injured.
On the night of March 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the "Engels" airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. A fire, explosions and detonation of ammunition were recorded.
Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that Hanul did not apply for personal protection after the detention of the suspect in threats. The activist was shot dead in Odesa on March 14.
The National Police is considering the version that the murder of Demyan Hanul was ordered by Russian special services. The President ordered to involve all forces in the investigation of the crime in Odesa.
Russian militant Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Finland for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence.
SE "Forests of Ukraine" is drowning in corruption, illegal logging and abuse. The reform has failed, and corrupt officials are getting rich, causing millions in losses to the state.
The SBU detained a local resident who helped her brother, an agent of the Russian Federation, to collect intelligence about the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The woman adjusted missile and bomb and artillery strikes by the enemy on the defenders of Sloviansk.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.
The Kyiv Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of General Yuriy Halushkin, who is suspected in the case of improper defense of the Kharkiv region. The court upheld the preventive measure of detention until March 23 without the possibility of bail.
In Cherkasy, the SBU uncovered an underground group of 4 former communists who supported the aggression of the Russian Federation. The criminals wrote letters to Putin calling for the restoration of the USSR and justified the war crimes of the occupiers.
The SBU counterintelligence uncovered and detained a high-ranking official of the State Space Agency who was working for the FSB. The agent had access to classified information about military facilities and satellite imagery.
In three regions of Ukraine, 8 individuals have been detained for setting fire to facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia and military vehicles on the orders of the Russian Federation. Among those detained are four minors from Kharkiv region, three individuals from Odesa region, and one arsonist from Vinnytsia region.
The Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicion against two heads of the Crimean "Ministry of Health" of the Russian Federation for the abduction of children from Kherson. Skorupskyi and Liaskovskyi transported 46 children aged 1 to 5 years to Simferopol.
The man swindled over 80 thousand hryvnias from the relatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, promising information about the prisoners and the missing. The criminal was caught while receiving another payment of 26 thousand hryvnias.
The Security Service of Ukraine and the police detained a Kharkiv resident who posed as a volunteer for prisoner exchanges and extorted money from their relatives. The perpetrator, who created a fake Telegram channel, faces up to 8 years in prison.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) annulled 470 fake disability certificates issued by the MSEC in Kharkiv. 13 officials sold the documents to draft evaders for 2,000 to 5,000 dollars, causing the state losses of 2.4 million UAH per month.