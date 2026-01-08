Pretended to walk dogs: SBU detained a Russian agent in Odesa who justified the aggressor and adjusted strikes

Photo: SBU

The SBU detained a Russian military intelligence agent in Odesa who was adjusting enemy attacks on the city and supporting the occupiers on social media. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The detainee was a 52-year-old unemployed woman who had been recruited by the enemy. She pretended to walk dogs, which she borrowed from her acquaintances, but in reality, she was surveying the area and marking on Google Maps the locations of objects that, in her opinion, could be used by Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, she regularly changed her clothes and mannerisms. The woman transmitted the received information, namely photos, videos, and geolocations, to the Russians.

After her detention, a smartphone with a prepared agent's "report" for the Russian GRU was seized from her. Her posts on Telegram were found on the gadget, where she justified the full-scale invasion of the Russian occupiers.

The detained agent was notified of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 436 (justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine);

Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of citizens' equality).

Currently, the detainee faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU detained a Russian agent in a Kyiv shopping mall who blew up a Ukrainian military's car in the Obolonskyi district of the capital on January 4.