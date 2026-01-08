$42.720.15
Pretended to walk dogs: SBU detained a Russian agent in Odesa who justified the aggressor and adjusted strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The SBU detained a 52-year-old unemployed woman in Odesa who was adjusting enemy attacks on the city by marking objects on Google Maps. She faces life imprisonment for treason, justifying Russian aggression, and violating the equality of citizens.

Pretended to walk dogs: SBU detained a Russian agent in Odesa who justified the aggressor and adjusted strikes
Photo: SBU

The SBU detained a Russian military intelligence agent in Odesa who was adjusting enemy attacks on the city and supporting the occupiers on social media. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The detainee was a 52-year-old unemployed woman who had been recruited by the enemy. She pretended to walk dogs, which she borrowed from her acquaintances, but in reality, she was surveying the area and marking on Google Maps the locations of objects that, in her opinion, could be used by Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, she regularly changed her clothes and mannerisms. The woman transmitted the received information, namely photos, videos, and geolocations, to the Russians.

After her detention, a smartphone with a prepared agent's "report" for the Russian GRU was seized from her. Her posts on Telegram were found on the gadget, where she justified the full-scale invasion of the Russian occupiers.

The detained agent was notified of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 2 of Article 436 (justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine);
      • Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of citizens' equality).

        Currently, the detainee faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

        Recall

        The SBU detained a Russian agent in a Kyiv shopping mall who blew up a Ukrainian military's car in the Obolonskyi district of the capital on January 4.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
        Russian propaganda
        Social network
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Life imprisonment
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Odesa