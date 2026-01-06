$42.420.13
Oil depot, command posts, and radar station hit: Ukrainian Armed Forces inflict new sensitive strikes on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

On the night of January 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Gercon Plus oil depot in Russia's Lipetsk region. Strikes were also carried out on UAV command posts and an S-300V radar station.

Oil depot, command posts, and radar station hit: Ukrainian Armed Forces inflict new sensitive strikes on Russia

On the night of January 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched strikes on the Gercon Plus oil depot in the area of the Strilecki Khutory settlement in Russia's Lipetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff, the target was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified. Strikes were also carried out on enemy unmanned aerial vehicle control points in the areas of the following settlements:

  • Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine;
    • Valetovka, Kursk region, Russia;
      • Grayvoron, Belgorod region, Russia.

        In all cases, hits on targets were recorded.

        The 9S32 radar station of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system was also hit in the Novoyanisoli area in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

        At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a strike on an area of concentration of enemy manpower in the Staroselye area of Russia's Belgorod region. The target was hit. Losses are being clarified.

        Recall

        Long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully attacked the GRAU Arsenal No. 100 in the Kostroma region and the Gercon Plus oil depot in the Lipetsk region.

        The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that a fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        War in UkraineNews of the World
        Technology
        Energy
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Skirmishes
        State Border of Ukraine
        Kursk Oblast
        Donetsk Oblast
        General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Security Service of Ukraine
        S-300 missile system
        Ukraine