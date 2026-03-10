Zelenskyy met with Brigadier General "Redis"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko. They discussed resolving issues related to manning and provision, UNN reports.

We spoke with Redis – Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko – about the implementation of the things that were announced last Friday during my trip to the areas of combat missions in Donetsk region. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, the First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" is one of the most effective combat structures of the Defense Forces.

We will continue to support the development of the corps and other units of the NGU, resolving issues related to manning and provision. Thank you for your service to Ukraine. - the Head of State summarized.

