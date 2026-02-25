Denys "Redis" Prokopenko promoted to Brigadier General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", Denys Prokopenko, the rank of brigadier general, by signing the relevant decree, UNN reports.

To award the military rank of brigadier general to Colonel Prokopenko Denys Hennadiyovych - commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" - states decree No. 195/2026.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko presented a state award to Azov commander Denys Prokopenko

Reference

Denys "Redis" Prokopenko is a colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine, who headed the 1st Army Corps of the NGU "Azov".

"Redis" was the commander of the battle for Mariupol operation at the beginning of the full-scale war, and went through Russian captivity. He was awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine".