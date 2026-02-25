Denys "Redis" Prokopenko promoted to Brigadier General

$43.260.03
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 12844 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 13639 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 22946 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 20719 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 24269 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 21928 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18979 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 23062 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29803 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 20818 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 21287 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 9166 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 13887 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 14263 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
01:55 PM • 11752 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
12:01 PM • 22955 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM • 47061 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 57005 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 74655 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 19440 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 23077 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 25508 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 29593 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 37890 views
Denys "Redis" Prokopenko promoted to Brigadier General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree promoting Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", to the military rank of brigadier general. Prokopenko, known as "Redis", led the defense of Mariupol and is a Hero of Ukraine.

Denys "Redis" Prokopenko promoted to Brigadier General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", Denys Prokopenko, the rank of brigadier general, by signing the relevant decree, UNN reports.

To award the military rank of brigadier general to Colonel Prokopenko Denys Hennadiyovych - commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov"

- states decree No. 195/2026.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko presented a state award to Azov commander Denys Prokopenko24.09.25, 18:42 • 6272 views

Reference

Denys "Redis" Prokopenko is a colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine, who headed the 1st Army Corps of the NGU "Azov".

"Redis" was the commander of the battle for Mariupol operation at the beginning of the full-scale war, and went through Russian captivity. He was awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine".

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Denys Prokopenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mariupol