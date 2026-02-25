Denys "Redis" Prokopenko promoted to Brigadier General
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree promoting Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", to the military rank of brigadier general. Prokopenko, known as "Redis", led the defense of Mariupol and is a Hero of Ukraine.
To award the military rank of brigadier general to Colonel Prokopenko Denys Hennadiyovych - commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov"
Reference
Denys "Redis" Prokopenko is a colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine, who headed the 1st Army Corps of the NGU "Azov".
"Redis" was the commander of the battle for Mariupol operation at the beginning of the full-scale war, and went through Russian captivity. He was awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine".