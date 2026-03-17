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Ukraine to resume transit of Russian oil via Druzhba in a month and a half

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3278 views

Zelenskyy informed the EC about the timeline for repairing the Brody pumping station after Russian attacks. Ukraine will build underground storage facilities and is looking for alternative routes.

Ukraine to resume transit of Russian oil via Druzhba in a month and a half

Ukraine plans to resume Russian oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline in a month and a half. This is stated in a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the European Commission, reports UNN

Accusations that Ukraine is deliberately obstructing oil transportation through the "Druzhba" pipeline are unfounded. The disruptions are a consequence of recent Russian terrorist attacks on the pipeline and surrounding infrastructure. Ukraine is a reliable energy partner for the European Union and fully fulfills its obligations to the European Union. Despite daily threats from Russia in the form of missile and drone attacks, we are making every possible effort to eliminate damage and restore operations, taking into account the impact on the pipeline itself, surrounding infrastructure, and the environment. 

- the letter states. 

Zelenskyy noted that during the winter period, attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure temporarily affected the operation of several pumping stations along the route, but despite these challenges, Ukraine ensured uninterrupted oil transportation through responsible coordination with partners and necessary operational adjustments.

These measures were implemented calmly and responsibly, demonstrating Ukraine's commitment to remaining a reliable energy partner. The current damage is more severe, as the main oil pipeline operates as a single continuous system, and the complete shutdown of a key pumping station disrupts its operation. Without the functioning of the Brody pumping station, it is technically impossible to maintain the necessary operating pressure in the pipeline system and ensure safe oil transit. Also, to technically restore oil throughput as quickly as possible, we have been working on an alternative technical solution since the first days after the attack. Repair work on the bypass option is nearing completion. We expect that within approximately one and a half months, the Brody pumping station will restore its technical capacity. This will ensure a full resumption of flows, of course, provided there are no further attacks from Russia. 

- the letter emphasizes. 

The President added that previous technical assessments indicate that the damaged oil reservoir cannot be repaired, so Ukraine is considering building underground infrastructure for oil storage as a long-term and more sustainable solution. 

In this context, I welcome and accept your offer to provide the necessary technical support and funding to complete the repair work and explore long-term sustainable solutions. In this regard, I will ask the CEO of Naftogaz to contact the Ambassador of the European Union to further advance this issue. But let me also emphasize that, despite repeated massive strikes on oil pipeline infrastructure, Ukraine remains capable of offering alternative routes for the transit of non-Russian crude oil to Central and Eastern European countries. 

- the Head of State emphasized. 

Recall 

The European Commission will provide Ukraine with funding and technical assistance as part of efforts to restore the pipeline's operation. Experts are ready to immediately begin work to restore supplies.

The issue of the EU loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine, which Hungary promised to block, may be resolved after the developments around the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, and even before the bloc's leaders' summit on March 19-20.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that he would continue to block key European Union aid to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies through the "Druzhba" pipeline are fully restored, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to allow EU experts to enter his country to assist with repairs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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