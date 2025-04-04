Oleksiy Chernyshov declared over UAH 25 million in salary at Naftogaz, four apartments of his wife and a collection of her jewelry, including Cartier and Tiffany products.
Yaroslav Dubnevych, suspected of embezzling gas worth UAH 2. 1 billion, filed a declaration for 2024. He declared funds in accounts, cash, land in Lviv region and loans.
Russian troops carried out the 18th combined attack on Naftogaz infrastructure since the beginning of the war. Gas production facilities were damaged, specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.
Norway allocates an additional $95 million for gas imports to Ukraine through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds will be used to purchase gas from Western sources for the needs of the population and enterprises.
Ruslan Kravchenko reported on the State Tax Service's measures to de-shadow markets. Since the beginning of the year, inspections have been carried out and fines worth millions of hryvnias have been imposed in the fields of electronics, tobacco and food.
NABU declares a threat of losing UAH 1. 6 billion due to the inaction of "Naftogaz", which makes it impossible to return funds from abroad. These funds could be used to purchase 100,000 FPV drones.
Naftogaz of Ukraine has signed a contract with ORLEN for the supply of 100 million cubic meters of liquefied gas from American LNG. This is the second contract under the memorandum between the companies.
The KICRF forum discussed how Ukraine is strengthening its digital defense in the face of aggressive hacking attacks from Russia. IT company FAVBET Tech supported the event.
Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized the need to bring the fuel market out of the shadows. In the first two months of 2025, 59 licenses were cancelled and UAH 11 million in sanctions were imposed.
Russia has carried out the third cruise missile attack since the beginning of the year from the Black Sea, launching nearly two dozen missiles. In total, the enemy attacked with 67 missiles and 194 drones, of which 34 missiles and 100 drones were shot down.
Russian troops carried out another attack on the facilities of the Naftogaz Group, damaging production facilities for gas extraction. The company's management reports no casualties and is working on eliminating the consequences of the shelling.
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has submitted to the court the case of MP Dubnevych regarding the appropriation of gas worth 2. 1 billion UAH through a scheme with the CHP. The deputy is accused of organizing embezzlement and money laundering through offshore companies.
Ukraine and the US may sign an agreement on minerals and reconstruction on February 28 in Washington. The document envisages the creation of a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the proceeds from the future monetization of state resources.
Kiev is ready to sign an agreement with the USA on joint development of mineral resources after revising the terms. The USA has waived its claim for the right to $500bn of potential revenue, now 50% of the profit will be invested in Ukrainian projects.
“Naftogaz will receive funding from Norway to purchase gas through the EBRD. The funds are part of a larger aid package to support Ukraine's energy security.
Naftogaz CEO Roman Chumak met with the IMF mission to discuss Ukraine's energy sustainability. Despite 15 missile and drone attacks on the company's facilities, Naftogaz continues to supply gas to consumers.
Due to Russian missile strikes, gas production in Ukraine has dropped. To compensate for the losses, the government plans to import 800 million cubic meters of gas from Europe in February and March.
MP Yaroslav Dubnevych is not on the Interpol wanted list, despite being put on the international wanted list by the Ukrainian authorities. Europol also denied having any information on the MP's wanted list.
The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to coordinate the defense of the gas transportation system with the military. The government is working on a gas supply strategy and increasing domestic gas production.
The management of the Naftogaz Group inspected the damaged facilities of Ukrgazvydobuvannya in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Despite the destruction from the shelling, the enterprises continue to operate and are restoring the equipment.
The expert said that Ukraine needs to purchase at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas instead of the planned 1 billion. Gas injection should begin in May to ensure a successful heating season.
If the temperature drops to -7. ..-9°C or there are new attacks on the power grid, Ukraine may introduce power supply restrictions. Nuclear power accounts for 55% of generation, but the situation with gas remains difficult.
Repair crews have completed the restoration of gas supply in Poltava region after the enemy shelling on February 11.
Russia launches a combined attack on gas production facilities in Poltava region, using 19 missiles and 124 drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 57 Shaheds, 64 imitator drones were lost.
The Russian attack damaged Naftogaz Group's production facilities in Poltava region. The company is taking measures to stabilize gas supply in the region, and there were no casualties.
The actual selling price of natural gas in Ukraine increased by 6. 8% to UAH 16334.44 per thousand cubic meters. The price is based on exchange trading and international quotations from Argus and ICIS.
The President of Ukraine met with the head of the EBRD to discuss support for state-owned companies and assistance to IDPs. The Bank will continue to finance the energy and private sectors, having allocated €2.4 billion last year.
The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.
Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.
False information about gas shutdown schedules is being spread on social media. Naftogaz assures that gas reserves are sufficient for the heating season, and the company has produced more than 13.5 billion cubic meters in 11 months.