We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2964 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11269 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53949 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195101 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112934 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374310 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299726 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243352 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254696 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115678 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374327 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299738 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9822 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33832 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61714 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47817 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118171 views
Chernyshov declared four apartments of his wife, Cartier jewelry and his income

Oleksiy Chernyshov declared over UAH 25 million in salary at Naftogaz, four apartments of his wife and a collection of her jewelry, including Cartier and Tiffany products.

Economy • March 31, 07:03 PM • 22130 views

Runaway MP Dubnevych declared assets for 2024: cash, land, loans

Yaroslav Dubnevych, suspected of embezzling gas worth UAH 2. 1 billion, filed a declaration for 2024. He declared funds in accounts, cash, land in Lviv region and loans.

Economy • March 30, 03:10 PM • 52280 views

Naftogaz reported an enemy shelling of its facilities: gas production facilities were damaged

Russian troops carried out the 18th combined attack on Naftogaz infrastructure since the beginning of the war. Gas production facilities were damaged, specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

War • March 28, 09:58 AM • 99242 views

Norway allocates $95 million to finance gas imports to Ukraine

Norway allocates an additional $95 million for gas imports to Ukraine through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds will be used to purchase gas from Western sources for the needs of the population and enterprises.

Economy • March 26, 06:18 PM • 37313 views

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko shared the results of the fight against shadow markets

Ruslan Kravchenko reported on the State Tax Service's measures to de-shadow markets. Since the beginning of the year, inspections have been carried out and fines worth millions of hryvnias have been imposed in the fields of electronics, tobacco and food.

Society • March 24, 05:35 PM • 12285 views

Instead of 100,000 FPV drones: "Naftogaz's inaction" may lead to losses of billions of hryvnias - NABU

NABU declares a threat of losing UAH 1. 6 billion due to the inaction of "Naftogaz", which makes it impossible to return funds from abroad. These funds could be used to purchase 100,000 FPV drones.

Economy • March 21, 07:01 PM • 54902 views

Ukraine buys another batch of American LNG in Poland amid Russian attacks - Naftogaz

Naftogaz of Ukraine has signed a contract with ORLEN for the supply of 100 million cubic meters of liquefied gas from American LNG. This is the second contract under the memorandum between the companies.

War • March 18, 09:52 AM • 114175 views

Technology vs. Cyberattacks: Key Challenges and Defense Strategies at the Kyiv International Cybersecurity Forum

The KICRF forum discussed how Ukraine is strengthening its digital defense in the face of aggressive hacking attacks from Russia. IT company FAVBET Tech supported the event.

Technologies • March 13, 04:32 PM • 12749 views

Tax authorities are taking measures to bring the fuel market out of the shadows - Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized the need to bring the fuel market out of the shadows. In the first two months of 2025, 59 licenses were cancelled and UAH 11 million in sanctions were imposed.

Economy • March 13, 09:49 AM • 14479 views

The Russian Federation has used cruise missile carriers against Ukraine for the third time since the beginning of the year - Navy

Russia has carried out the third cruise missile attack since the beginning of the year from the Black Sea, launching nearly two dozen missiles. In total, the enemy attacked with 67 missiles and 194 drones, of which 34 missiles and 100 drones were shot down.

War • March 7, 09:03 AM • 12884 views

Naftogaz has suffered the 17th attack from the Russian Federation: production facilities for gas extraction have been damaged

Russian troops carried out another attack on the facilities of the Naftogaz Group, damaging production facilities for gas extraction. The company's management reports no casualties and is working on eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

War • March 7, 06:45 AM • 20958 views

The case of MP Dubnevych has been referred to the court

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has submitted to the court the case of MP Dubnevych regarding the appropriation of gas worth 2. 1 billion UAH through a scheme with the CHP. The deputy is accused of organizing embezzlement and money laundering through offshore companies.

Politics • March 6, 04:48 PM • 17348 views

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Ukraine and the US may sign an agreement on minerals and reconstruction on February 28 in Washington. The document envisages the creation of a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the proceeds from the future monetization of state resources.

Economy • February 26, 10:54 AM • 199183 views

Washington has dropped its toughest demands: Ukraine agrees deal with US - Financial Times

Kiev is ready to sign an agreement with the USA on joint development of mineral resources after revising the terms. The USA has waived its claim for the right to $500bn of potential revenue, now 50% of the profit will be invested in Ukrainian projects.

Economy • February 25, 06:54 PM • 111602 views

Norway will allocate 380 million euros to Naftogaz for gas purchases

“Naftogaz will receive funding from Norway to purchase gas through the EBRD. The funds are part of a larger aid package to support Ukraine's energy security.

Economy • February 25, 06:29 PM • 28322 views

Naftogaz on the situation in the energy sector: difficult, but not critical

Naftogaz CEO Roman Chumak met with the IMF mission to discuss Ukraine's energy sustainability. Despite 15 missile and drone attacks on the company's facilities, Naftogaz continues to supply gas to consumers.

Economy • February 21, 02:36 PM • 20131 views

Ukraine significantly increases gas imports from Europe due to Russian attacks on infrastructure - Reuters

Due to Russian missile strikes, gas production in Ukraine has dropped. To compensate for the losses, the government plans to import 800 million cubic meters of gas from Europe in February and March.

War • February 21, 12:32 PM • 41491 views

Interpol is not looking for People's Deputy Dubnevich: document

MP Yaroslav Dubnevych is not on the Interpol wanted list, despite being put on the international wanted list by the Ukrainian authorities. Europol also denied having any information on the MP's wanted list.

Politics • February 20, 06:50 PM • 33480 views

Ukraine begins preparations for the next heating season

The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to coordinate the defense of the gas transportation system with the military. The government is working on a gas supply strategy and increasing domestic gas production.

War • February 18, 04:29 PM • 37264 views

Naftogaz has assured that it is doing everything for a "calm" heating season despite Russian attacks: it is importing the necessary volumes of gas

The management of the Naftogaz Group inspected the damaged facilities of Ukrgazvydobuvannya in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Despite the destruction from the shelling, the enterprises continue to operate and are restoring the equipment.

War • February 15, 08:15 AM • 58954 views

Ukraine will need to buy at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas by the next heating season - Kharchenko

The expert said that Ukraine needs to purchase at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas instead of the planned 1 billion. Gas injection should begin in May to ensure a successful heating season.

Economy • February 14, 02:46 PM • 26133 views

In what cases can blackouts be introduced in Ukraine: expert answers

If the temperature drops to -7. ..-9°C or there are new attacks on the power grid, Ukraine may introduce power supply restrictions. Nuclear power accounts for 55% of generation, but the situation with gas remains difficult.

Society • February 14, 12:31 PM • 29240 views

Gas supply in Poltava region restored after large-scale Russian attack

Repair crews have completed the restoration of gas supply in Poltava region after the enemy shelling on February 11.

Society • February 12, 07:59 AM • 28771 views

Russia launched combined strike on gas production facilities in Poltava region, fired up to 19 missiles and 124 drones: how many downed

Russia launches a combined attack on gas production facilities in Poltava region, using 19 missiles and 124 drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 57 Shaheds, 64 imitator drones were lost.

War • February 11, 08:34 AM • 23302 views

Naftogaz: Russian attack caused damage to production facilities in Poltava region

The Russian attack damaged Naftogaz Group's production facilities in Poltava region. The company is taking measures to stabilize gas supply in the region, and there were no casualties.

War • February 11, 07:29 AM • 31236 views

The actual price of gas in Ukraine increased by 6.8%

The actual selling price of natural gas in Ukraine increased by 6. 8% to UAH 16334.44 per thousand cubic meters. The price is based on exchange trading and international quotations from Argus and ICIS.

Economy • February 7, 07:36 AM • 29510 views

Increased funding and support for internally displaced persons: Zelenskyy meets with EBRD President

The President of Ukraine met with the head of the EBRD to discuss support for state-owned companies and assistance to IDPs. The Bank will continue to finance the energy and private sectors, having allocated €2.4 billion last year.

Economy • February 6, 07:29 PM • 34290 views

Ukraine wins a court case in Sweden against Ukrnafta shareholders: the company is to be compensated $22 million

The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.

Economy • February 3, 10:28 AM • 30044 views

5 important changes in Ukraine from February 1: new limits and tariffs

Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.

Society • February 1, 06:30 AM • 168190 views

Naftogaz denied the fake about gas cutoffs from February 1

False information about gas shutdown schedules is being spread on social media. Naftogaz assures that gas reserves are sufficient for the heating season, and the company has produced more than 13.5 billion cubic meters in 11 months.

Society • January 31, 04:12 PM • 32099 views